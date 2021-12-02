Technology News
Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India

Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and currently comes in two RAM and storage configurations.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 December 2021 11:17 IST
Redmi Note 10S Tipped to Get a New 8GB RAM Variant in India

Redmi Note 10S price starts at Rs. 14.999 in India

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May this year
  • Redmi Note 10S comes in four colour options
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 10S could soon be available in a new RAM variant in India. The Xiaomi handset is currently available for purchase in a single 6GB RAM option and it comes in Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black colours. The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging support, and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Redmi Note 10S will soon be available in an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option. The new variant is said to sit alongside the existing 6GB RAM model of the Redmi Note 10S that Xiaomi launched in the country earlier this year.

Redmi Note 10S is currently available for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The new 8GB model model is speculated to be priced between Rs 17,999 and Rs. 18,499.

As of now, Xiaomi has not confirmed the development of a new RAM model of the Redmi Note 10S yet.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with a Mail-G76 MC4 GPU under the hood. The chipset is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the handset features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 10S, Redmi, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Xiaomi, Android 11
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 13 Demand Has Weakened, Apple Tells Suppliers Ahead of Holiday Season
Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support

