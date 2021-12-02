Technology News
Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10S is priced in India at Rs. 17,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2021 16:47 IST
Redmi Note 10S launch offers will include Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S will go on sale from December 3
  • Redmi Note 10S is powered by Helio G95 SoC
  • Redmi Note 10S is listed to pack 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 10S new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option has now launched in India. The new variant is an addition to the already launched GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The phone was unveiled in May this year in India. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and packs a quad rear camera setup. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display.

Redmi Note 10S price in India, sale

The new 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 17,499. The company took to Twitter to announce the arrival of this new variant. It will be available on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Homes store. The first sale of the phone will be on December 3 at 12 noon IST. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI.

The Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is offered in three colour options — Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with a Mail-G76 MC4 GPU under the hood. The chipset is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the handset features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The Redmi Note 10S is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10S Price in India, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
