Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5 Megapixel Super Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image

Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image

Redmi Note 10 could come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 March 2021 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Xiaomi Leaks Ph

Redmi Note 10 could have a central hole-punch cutout at the front

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India on March 4
  • Redmi Note 10 may come with the Snapdragon 678 SoC
  • Redmi Note 10 series to come with 5-megapixel Super-Macro Camera

Redmi Note 10 has been tipped to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and have the Snapdragon 678 SoC under the hood. A tipster shared a live image of Redmi Note 10 out of its retail packaging, showing some of the key specifications. The retail box itself shows the design of the phone with a relatively thick chin. Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi, tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens and 108-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India on March 4 and may include three models – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Xiaomi Leaks Ph shared a few images on Facebook showing the retail box of Redmi Note 10. The image shows the phone with the protective label on it. The label shows some specifications, including a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, dual speakers, the Snapdragon 678 SoC, a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a macro lens. Redmi Note 10 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging.

Redmi India recently tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series “will feature the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year.” The rumoured Snapdragon 678 SoC in the Redmi Note 10 could be what the company meant by “mid-premium.” Also, a report from last month suggested the same SoC and primary rear camera sensor along with two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The same report mentions 5,050mAh batteries for Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, so a 5,000mAh battery in the vanilla Redmi Note 10 seems possible as well.

A central hole-punch cutout with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thick chin can also be seen in the images shared by the tipster. The quad rear camera setup has three small sensors with a larger sensor on top. The camera specifications for Redmi Note 10 fall in line with the recent leak as well.

Jain tweeted on Monday that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens. Presumably, this sensor will be present in all three rumoured Redmi Note 10 series models. The tweet states “#SuperMacro = #Telephoto built into a Macro! Allows you to go 2X closer” and shows some macro shots of pomegranate seeds. It also fits with the leaked image for the Redmi Note 10 from Xiaomi Leaks Ph which mentions a macro lens that could be this 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens. Jain also mentioned in his tweet that the series will have 108-megapixel primary camera.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Series, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10 Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Specifications and New Camera UI Surface Online
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Indoo Ki Jawani, Pagglait, and More on Netflix in March
  4. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. 5 Free Android Apps That You Should Definitely Try in March 2021
  7. Jio Phone 2021 Offer Announced With Unlimited Voice Calls, Data Benefits
  8. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  9. From Godzilla vs. Kong to Snyder’s Justice League, What to Watch in March
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Camera, More Specifications Tipped via Live Image
  3. India Tablet Market Sees 14.7 Percent Pandemic-Driven Growth in 2020; Lenovo Leads in Shipments: IDC
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5, to Sport 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  5. CoWIN Portal, Aarogya Setu App Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Registration; Not Working for Some Users: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launching in India on March 11
  7. Disney+ Hotstar March 2021: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Teddy, and More
  8. SpaceX Delays Launch of Falcon 9 Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites by a Day
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Alleged Screenshots Tip Key Specifications and Redesigned Camera UI
  10. Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo F19 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; Pricing, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com