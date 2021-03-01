Redmi Note 10 has been tipped to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and have the Snapdragon 678 SoC under the hood. A tipster shared a live image of Redmi Note 10 out of its retail packaging, showing some of the key specifications. The retail box itself shows the design of the phone with a relatively thick chin. Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi, tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens and 108-megapixel camera. Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India on March 4 and may include three models – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

A tipster who goes by the pseudonym Xiaomi Leaks Ph shared a few images on Facebook showing the retail box of Redmi Note 10. The image shows the phone with the protective label on it. The label shows some specifications, including a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, dual speakers, the Snapdragon 678 SoC, a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a macro lens. Redmi Note 10 could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging.

Redmi India recently tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series “will feature the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year.” The rumoured Snapdragon 678 SoC in the Redmi Note 10 could be what the company meant by “mid-premium.” Also, a report from last month suggested the same SoC and primary rear camera sensor along with two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The same report mentions 5,050mAh batteries for Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, so a 5,000mAh battery in the vanilla Redmi Note 10 seems possible as well.

A central hole-punch cutout with slim bezels on three sides and a relatively thick chin can also be seen in the images shared by the tipster. The quad rear camera setup has three small sensors with a larger sensor on top. The camera specifications for Redmi Note 10 fall in line with the recent leak as well.

Jain tweeted on Monday that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens. Presumably, this sensor will be present in all three rumoured Redmi Note 10 series models. The tweet states “#SuperMacro = #Telephoto built into a Macro! Allows you to go 2X closer” and shows some macro shots of pomegranate seeds. It also fits with the leaked image for the Redmi Note 10 from Xiaomi Leaks Ph which mentions a macro lens that could be this 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens. Jain also mentioned in his tweet that the series will have 108-megapixel primary camera.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.