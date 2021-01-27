Redmi Note 10 has received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification ahead of its launch. The smartphone was listed with model number M2101K7AG. It may run Xiaomi's MIUI 12 custom skin, that is based on Android 11. Redmi Note 10 is expected to be launched in India next month. It could be launched alongside Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, that has also appeared on various certification sites.

The[US FCC listing shows that Redmi Note 10 may come with dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. It was first spotted carrying model number M2101K7AG on the FCC site by tipster Abhishek Yadav. As mentioned, Redmi Note 10 is expected to run on Xiaomi's MIUI 12 custom skin.

While no other information of Redmi Note 10 was revealed through the US FCC listing, it is expected to be launched as soon as next month. The smartphone was officially teased by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing earlier this week. Weibing posted an image of Redmi Note 9 4G and asked users about their expectations with Redmi Note 10.

The smartphone will be priced aggressively, as per a tipster, as the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform as well as expected in terms of sale. Redmi Note 10 will likely be offered in Gray, Green, and White colour variants.

As per an earlier report, Redmi Note 10 may feature a 6.53-inch display. It could have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, meanwhile, has been spotted on multiple certification sites, including the US FCC certification website. It is expected to launch alongside Redmi Note 10 next month.

