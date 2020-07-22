Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Surfaces on Benchmark Site With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 8GB RAM

Redmi Note 10 listing suggests that its performance is superior than flagships such as Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2020 11:49 IST
Redmi Note 9 successor is suggested to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 performance seems to be just behind the iQoo Z1 5G
  • The new phone appears to have 8GB of RAM
  • Redmi Note 10 isn’t likely to debut anytime soon, though

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has surfaced on a benchmark website even before Xiaomi starts selling the Redmi Note 9 in India. The new Redmi phone appears with a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, which is already powering the company's Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro. The Redmi Note 10 is also likely to have 5G support as the chipset has a modem for next-generation cellular connectivity. However Xiaomi may offer a distinct processor over the Dimensity 820 on the global Redmi Note 10 variant.

As spotted by a tipster on Weibo, the Redmi Note 10 listing has emerged on benchmark site AI Benchmark. It shows that the phone has surpassed the performance of flagships including the Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and Oppo Find X2 Pro and is just behind Vivo's iQoo Z1 5G, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC.

The benchmark listing also suggests the key specifications of the Redmi Note 10 by showing not just the Dimensity 820 SoC but also its 8GB RAM and Android 10 operating system. Further, the site says that the device might be using a prototype hardware or drivers. This suggests that the Redmi phone could just be on an early testing stage at this moment.

Xiaomi may take some time to bring the Redmi Note 10 as it introduced the Redmi Note 9 series to the public just in March — by launching the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It received an expansion with the debut of the Redmi Note 9 in late April. The latest model was launched in India just earlier this week and is yet to be available for the Indian customers.

Meanwhile, it is safe to consider the listed details with scepticism. Some reports leaking the new hardware may also emerge in the coming days.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 specifications, Redmi Note 10, Redmi, Xiaomi

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 specifications, Redmi Note 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
