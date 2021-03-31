Technology News
  • Redmi Note 10 Series Crossed Rs. 500 Crores in Sales in India Within First 2 Weeks, Xiaomi Says

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor while the vanilla Redmi Note 10 has a 64-megapixel sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2021 18:41 IST
Redmi Note 10 series has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series has achieved an impressive milestone
  • Xiaomi has not shared unit sales for the three phones
  • Redmi Note 10 series was launched earlier this month

Redmi Note 10 series has crossed Rs. 500 crores in sales in India within the first two weeks, Xiaomi has announced. The series includes three phones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi unveiled the series in India earlier this month and each phone went on its first sale on March 16, March 17, and March 18, respectively. The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will next be available for purchase on April 1.

Xiaomi shared through a press release that the Redmi Note 10 series of phones has crossed Rs. 500 crores in sales since they first went on sale starting March 16. Notably, only the Redmi Note 10 went on sale on the date, with Redmi Note 10 Pro going on sale on March 17 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 18. It should also be noted that Xiaomi has not shared how many units were sold. So, it is unclear which of the three phones sold the most in India.

By estimation, Xiaomi could have sold between 227,000 to 416,000 units of Redmi Note 10 series phones in two weeks.

The Redmi Note 10 series starts at Rs. 11,999 for the vanilla Redmi Note 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs. 21,999 for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is the most expensive option. Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will be up for sale once again on April 1, starting 12pm (noon) across all platforms.

Redmi Note series have been known for the value for money they offer and the Redmi Note 10 series is no different. In our review of the Redmi Note 10, we found that though the phone doesn't push any major new boundaries for a budget phone, it continues to offer good value for money in 2021, with rising industry pricing and steeper taxes.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, while the Pro and Pro Max variants are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. All three phones come with quad rear cameras, with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sporting a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. They have tiny hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery while the Pro and Pro Max variants come with 5,020mAh batteries. All three phones support 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10 Series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
