Redmi Note 10 series has crossed Rs. 500 crores in sales in India within the first two weeks, Xiaomi has announced. The series includes three phones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi unveiled the series in India earlier this month and each phone went on its first sale on March 16, March 17, and March 18, respectively. The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will next be available for purchase on April 1.

Xiaomi shared through a press release that the Redmi Note 10 series of phones has crossed Rs. 500 crores in sales since they first went on sale starting March 16. Notably, only the Redmi Note 10 went on sale on the date, with Redmi Note 10 Pro going on sale on March 17 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 18. It should also be noted that Xiaomi has not shared how many units were sold. So, it is unclear which of the three phones sold the most in India.

By estimation, Xiaomi could have sold between 227,000 to 416,000 units of Redmi Note 10 series phones in two weeks.

The Redmi Note 10 series starts at Rs. 11,999 for the vanilla Redmi Note 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs. 21,999 for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is the most expensive option. Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will be up for sale once again on April 1, starting 12pm (noon) across all platforms.

Redmi Note series have been known for the value for money they offer and the Redmi Note 10 series is no different. In our review of the Redmi Note 10, we found that though the phone doesn't push any major new boundaries for a budget phone, it continues to offer good value for money in 2021, with rising industry pricing and steeper taxes.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, while the Pro and Pro Max variants are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. All three phones come with quad rear cameras, with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sporting a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. They have tiny hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery while the Pro and Pro Max variants come with 5,020mAh batteries. All three phones support 33W fast charging.

