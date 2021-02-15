Redmi Note 10 series launch in India will take place on March 10, a leaked Amazon listing suggests. The new development comes just days after Xiaomi announced the March launch for the Redmi Note 10 series. The Chinese company has, however, not yet revealed its official launch date. The Redmi Note 10 series is speculated to have the regular Redmi Note 10 alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It could also get some other models such as the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at a later stage.

As reported by GizmoChina, an image has been in circulation on the Web that purportedly reveals the March 10 launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The image appears to show an Amazon page — showing off the Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launch date.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaked Amazon listing. Xiaomi has also not yet confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 10 series. It is, therefore, safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.

The Redmi Note 10 series is speculated to have MIUI 12 and include dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured SoC and 5,050mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10 4G, on the other hand, tipped to have a 6,000mAh battery.

Both Redmi phones surfaced on various certification portals, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Some of the upcoming models also allegedly surfaced on benchmark sites including Geekbench.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.