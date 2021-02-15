Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10

Redmi Note 10 series will consist of the Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, leaked Amazon listing suggests.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Redmi Note 10 series launch in India in March was recently announced by Xiaomi

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series launch date is yet to announced officially
  • Xiaomi is speculated to bring both 4G and 5G models in the new series
  • Redmi Note 10 series purportedly surfaced on certification portals

Redmi Note 10 series launch in India will take place on March 10, a leaked Amazon listing suggests. The new development comes just days after Xiaomi announced the March launch for the Redmi Note 10 series. The Chinese company has, however, not yet revealed its official launch date. The Redmi Note 10 series is speculated to have the regular Redmi Note 10 alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It could also get some other models such as the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at a later stage.

As reported by GizmoChina, an image has been in circulation on the Web that purportedly reveals the March 10 launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The image appears to show an Amazon page — showing off the Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launch date.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaked Amazon listing. Xiaomi has also not yet confirmed the launch date of the Redmi Note 10 series. It is, therefore, safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.

The Redmi Note 10 series is speculated to have MIUI 12 and include dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured SoC and 5,050mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10 4G, on the other hand, tipped to have a 6,000mAh battery.

Both Redmi phones surfaced on various certification portals, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Some of the upcoming models also allegedly surfaced on benchmark sites including Geekbench.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 4G, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  9. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
  3. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  8. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com