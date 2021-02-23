Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors, Company Confirms

Redmi Note 10 series is expected to include three models and the Pro Max variant may come with a 120Hz display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 February 2021 14:35 IST
Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India on March 4

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series may carry quad rear camera setups
  • Redmi Note 10 may feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi Note 10 series may be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Redmi Note 10 series may include Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, all of which will be powered by a “mid-premium Snapdragon processor,” as per the company. Xiaomi's Redmi India account shared this development through a tweet, announcing its partnership with Qualcomm. The Redmi Note 10 series will be a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in India in March last year and will be unveiled in India and around the world on March 4.

Redmi India tweeted that the Redmi Note 10 series “will feature the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year.” While the tweet does not reveal exactly which processor will be present in the series, it is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series SoC. Previous leaks have suggested that Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Till now, Xiaomi has shared only a few specifications for the Redmi Note 10 series. The phones will have Gorilla Glass protection at the front and IP52 dust and water resistance. They will support some form of fast charging and have light builds.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications (expected)

Redmi Note 10 could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage while Redmi Note 10 Pro may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. They may run MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Redmi Note 10 Pro has also been tipped to feature a 5,050mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max could feature a 120Hz IPS display and a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro Max variant is also expected to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 may feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and have up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Series, Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch, Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications
Vineet Washington
