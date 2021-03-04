Redmi Note 10 series renders and specifications have leaked ahead of its official launch later today, March 4. A known tipster has shared the renders for the three phones – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, along with specifications for Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The phone is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC. Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to carry almost the same specifications as the Pro Max variant, with a difference in rear cameras.

Redmi Note 10 series will debut in India at 12pm (noon) today, March 4, and three models are expected to be unveiled, just like the Redmi Note 9 series. Xiaomi has only teased a few specifications for the phones till now, including AMOLED displays and up to 108-megapixel primary rear camera. But it looks like key specifications for the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have surface online, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster also shared official-looking renders that show off the design of the three phones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications (expected)

The tipster tweeted that Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will feature a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC. In terms of optics, it may come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The tipster shared that the upcoming phone will be backed by a 5,020mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. It could feature stereo speakers, an IR blaster, IP52 rating, and Gorilla Glass protection at the front. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max may have a matte glass back.

Along with the specifications, the tipster also shared renders of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and it has a tiny hole-punch cutout that is centrally located. There seems to be Blue, Grey, and Peach colour variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications (expected)

Agarwal claimed that Redmi Note 10 Pro variant has mostly the same specifications as the Pro Max model. It may come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the display has 1,200 nits peak brightness. The Pro variant is expected to be 8.1mm thick and weigh 193 grams. In terms of cameras, Redmi Note 10 Pro allegedly replaces the 108-megapixel sensor with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The renders shared by the tipster show the same three colour variants as the Pro Max variant.

As for the vanilla Redmi Note 10, only the colour options were shared. The phone may come in three variants – Lake Green, Onyx Grey, and Pebble White.

