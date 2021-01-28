Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, the anticipated successors to the Redmi Note 9 series, are expected to launch sometime this month. The phones' RAM and storage options have now leaked online. While Xiaomi has been fairly mute about upcoming launch plans, leaks have been aplenty. Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature an IPS LCD display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC. The Pro model is also rumoured to pack a 5,050mAh battery and both the models are likely to run on MIUI 12.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, reported the possible RAM and storage information of both the upcoming handsets – Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage models.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to come in three RAM + storage options. There is expected to be a base 6GB + 64GB storage model, followed by a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and a high-end 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Other specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro have also leaked in the past, and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and feature an IPS LCD display. The phone may have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,050mAh battery. Both the phones have been spotted on several certification sites as well, including BIS.

Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 10 series may launch in February and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing even briefly teased a looming launch on Weibo, asking users about their expectations from the Redmi Note 10. But apart from that, Xiaomi is largely tight-lipped about the phones and should likely offer some details on an official launch soon.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021?

