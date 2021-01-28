Technology News
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and Storage Options Leak Online Ahead of Expected Launch

Redmi Note 10 is expected to offer up to 64GB of internal storage, whereas Redmi Note 10 Pro may offer up to 128GB of storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 January 2021 10:42 IST
Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are tipped to launch sometime this month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro may offer up to 8GB of RAM
  • Redmi Note 10 is expected to offer 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM options
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, the anticipated successors to the Redmi Note 9 series, are expected to launch sometime this month. The phones' RAM and storage options have now leaked online. While Xiaomi has been fairly mute about upcoming launch plans, leaks have been aplenty. Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to feature an IPS LCD display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC. The Pro model is also rumoured to pack a 5,050mAh battery and both the models are likely to run on MIUI 12.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, reported the possible RAM and storage information of both the upcoming handsets – Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 is expected to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage models.

Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to come in three RAM + storage options. There is expected to be a base 6GB + 64GB storage model, followed by a 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and a high-end 8GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Other specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro have also leaked in the past, and it is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and feature an IPS LCD display. The phone may have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,050mAh battery. Both the phones have been spotted on several certification sites as well, including BIS.

Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 10 series may launch in February and Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing even briefly teased a looming launch on Weibo, asking users about their expectations from the Redmi Note 10. But apart from that, Xiaomi is largely tight-lipped about the phones and should likely offer some details on an official launch soon.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M02 India Launch Date Set for February 2, Priced Under Rs. 7,000

