Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh Battery

Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 January 2021 14:21 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro may have a quad camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro may have a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor
  • The phone is tipped to feature an IPS LCD display
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro was spotted on FCC with M2101K6G model number

Redmi Note 10 Pro key specifications have been leaked online, soon after it was spotted on FCC. A tipster claims that the phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a large 5,050mAh battery. The leak comes a day after the phone was spotted on FCC certification site, hinting that Xiaomi has already started work on the next Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 9 range is the current line-up and its successor is likely to be called the Redmi Note 10 series.

A user on XiaomiUI Telegram group claims that the phone is codenamed ‘sweet' internally. The tipster hints that Redmi Note 10 Pro may have an IPS LCD display and is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone may feature a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor. This sensor will be accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor, a macro camera, and a depth sensor. Redmi Note 10 Pro is also expected to pack a 5,050mAh battery. The tipster notes that the Indian variant will not support NFC and its codename for the unit will be ‘sweetin.'

The leak comes a day after the phone's FCC listing that suggests that Redmi Note 10 Pro may support 4G with GSM, LTE, and WCDMA networks. It is also tipped to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and FM Radio. Redmi Note 10 Pro is listed on FCC to run on MIUI 12 out-of-th-box.

Redmi Note 10 Pro was also spotted on various other certification sites, including the European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC. All of these list the model number M2101K6G, that is now expected to belong to Redmi Note 10 Pro. There is no clarity on when Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi Note 10 series as the company hasn't officially confirmed any details.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
