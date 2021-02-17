Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event

Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event

Redmi Note 10 series is expected to get two models initially with Qualcomm processors and big batteries.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 17 February 2021 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event

The Redmi Note 10 series is expected to come with Android 11

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series is expected to get two models at March 4 launch
  • Both phones are likely to run on Android 11
  • Xiaomi has been tight-lipped about pricing of the Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 series specifications have been revealed by Xiaomi ahead of the India launch, set for March 4, 2021. The budget flagship series is expected to include two models: the Redmi Note 10, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series on a microsite created for its global launch. It reveals more details about the upcoming phones than were known so far through leaks, and also confirms a few rumours. The Redmi Note 10 series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 lineup launched in March last year.

The microsite created by Xiaomi for the global launch of the Redmi Note 10 series (which is happening on March 4) confirms that the series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs that are said to be built for gaming. The reveal is in line with previous leaks that suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The top-end model is also tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the cheaper Redmi Note 10 could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

According to the new teaser from the company, either one or both Redmi phones expected in the series will have light builds and yet carry big batteries with some form of fast charging. The teaser points towards improved haptics and hi-res audio. The Redmi Note 10 series models are also confirmed to come with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and IP52 dust and water resistance.

The renders accompanying the specifications revealed on the microsite shows that the Redmi Note 10 series models will have thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera positioned at the top-centre of the display. The phones could also get under-display fingerprint sensors.

The Redmi Note 10 models have had several leaks and teasers in the run up to their global launch. The phones can be expected to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and have 4G and 5G as connectivity options. There is, however, no word on the pricing of the phones yet.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
Microsoft Office All-in-One App Now Available for iPad

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Starts Testing Voice Messages for Users in India, Brazil, Japan
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  7. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  9. Nothing Becomes Sole Owner of Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  10. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Mobile App Adds Support for Up to 25 Profiles, Vi Movies & TV Gets More Live Channels: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specifications Revealed by Xiaomi Ahead of March 4 India Launch Event
  3. Microsoft Office All-in-One App Now Available for iPad
  4. Fortnite Developer Epic Games Takes Apple App Store Payment Fight to EU Antitrust Regulators
  5. Microsoft Edge Gets Kids Mode for Safer Browsing, Adaptive Notification Requests Feature for Select Pop-Ups
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Series India Launch Teased on Flipkart, Narzo 30 Pro 5G Shown Off by CEO Madhav Sheth
  7. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP Limit at the Same Cost
  8. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch With Solar Charging Support Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: User Report
  10. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com