Redmi Note 10 series specifications have been revealed by Xiaomi ahead of the India launch, set for March 4, 2021. The budget flagship series is expected to include two models: the Redmi Note 10, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series on a microsite created for its global launch. It reveals more details about the upcoming phones than were known so far through leaks, and also confirms a few rumours. The Redmi Note 10 series will succeed the Redmi Note 9 lineup launched in March last year.

The microsite created by Xiaomi for the global launch of the Redmi Note 10 series (which is happening on March 4) confirms that the series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs that are said to be built for gaming. The reveal is in line with previous leaks that suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro could get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The top-end model is also tipped to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while the cheaper Redmi Note 10 could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

According to the new teaser from the company, either one or both Redmi phones expected in the series will have light builds and yet carry big batteries with some form of fast charging. The teaser points towards improved haptics and hi-res audio. The Redmi Note 10 series models are also confirmed to come with Gorilla Glass protection on the front and IP52 dust and water resistance.

The renders accompanying the specifications revealed on the microsite shows that the Redmi Note 10 series models will have thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera positioned at the top-centre of the display. The phones could also get under-display fingerprint sensors.

The Redmi Note 10 models have had several leaks and teasers in the run up to their global launch. The phones can be expected to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and have 4G and 5G as connectivity options. There is, however, no word on the pricing of the phones yet.

