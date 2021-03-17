Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for purchase along with a Rs. 1,000 cashback.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2021 07:30 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three distinct variants
  • The Redmi phone has up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Redmi Note 10 Pro is going on sale in India for the first time today. The Redmi phone, which was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, comes with a Super AMOLED display and includes a quad rear camera setup. It also features a hole-punch display design and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Other key highlights of the Redmi Note 10 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro competes against the likes of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F41.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999 and the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 18,999. It will be available for purchase in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours from 12pm (noon) today through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Sale offers on the Redmi Note 10 Pro include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also get a Rs. 5000 cashback on purchases made through MobiKwik.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It flauts the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW3 sensor with an f/1.9 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 360-degree ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is bundled). Besides, the phone measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
