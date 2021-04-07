Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro Will Be on Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a large 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 April 2021 11:14 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro price starts at Rs. 15,999
  • The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale once again in India today starting 12pm (noon). The phone launched earlier in March alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and the top-tier Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Redmi Note 10 Pro has gone on sale multiple times in the country earlier and the company had recently announced that the Redmi Note 10 series crossed Rs. 500 crores in sales in India within the first two weeks of the first sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for purchase today, April 7, starting 12pm (noon) via Mi.com and Amazon. However, at the time of writing, the Amazon page was not updated to show the upcoming sale details.

Both Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Mi.com also lists Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on recharge of Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11 -based MIUI 12. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, the phone is available with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, Redmi Note 10 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

