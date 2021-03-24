Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in India on March 4.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 March 2021 07:30 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro can also be purchased offline

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 5,020mAh battery
  • It sports a quad rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel main sensor

Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The smartphone was available on sale last week, and this will be the second time it will be up for purchase. The handset was launched on March 4 in two variants – the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. Redmi Note 10 Pro competes against the likes of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F41.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 18,999 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage option. The handset is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colour options. Those interested can purchase the smartphone from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted on March 17 that the smartphone went out of stock in less than 10 seconds at the phone's first sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It also has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the optics department, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone also has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

On the storage front, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme GT Neo Could Launch in India Soon, IMEI Database, BIS Certification Suggests

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Review: Aiming for the Moon
  4. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
  5. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  6. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  8. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Released to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Finally Get Stable Android 11 Update: Report
  10. OnePlus Watch Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme GT Neo Could Launch in India Soon, IMEI Database, BIS Certification Suggests
  3. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  4. Traders’ Body to Burn Effigies of Amazon, Flipkart on This Holi to Demand Stronger FDI Rules
  5. Vivo V20 India Price Cut by Rs. 2,000 on Amazon and Flipkart
  6. Honor V40 Lite Luxury Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Spotify Home Screen Now Showing Recently Played, Podcasts, and Discover With Latest Update
  8. Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports
  9. Xbox Live Gets Renamed as Xbox Network by Microsoft
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, QHD Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com