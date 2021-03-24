Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The smartphone was available on sale last week, and this will be the second time it will be up for purchase. The handset was launched on March 4 in two variants – the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. Redmi Note 10 Pro competes against the likes of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F41.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched at a price of Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 18,999 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB storage option. The handset is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colour options. Those interested can purchase the smartphone from Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted on March 17 that the smartphone went out of stock in less than 10 seconds at the phone's first sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It also has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the optics department, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone also has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

On the storage front, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

