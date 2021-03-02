Technology News
  • Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well

Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well

Redmi Note 10 Pro could be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 March 2021 16:47 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to pack a 5,050mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro may come in Dark Night, Glacier Blue colour options
  • The phone is all set to launch in India on March 4

Redmi Note 10 series is all set to launch in India on March 4. The range may include three phones – the premium Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the mid-range Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the vanilla Redmi Note 10. Just days before the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series, pricing of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro has leaked. India pricing of Redmi Note 10 has leaked online, whereas Redmi Note 10 Pro global pricing has also surfaced in a separate leak.

YouTuber Sistech Banna posted a video where he shared the possible India pricing of Redmi Note 10. He showed an image of the Redmi Note 10 retail box that carried the pricing of the 6GB + 64GB storage configuration – Rs. 15,999. However, the price on a retail box is always slightly higher than the eventual sales price, and the YouTuber suggested that the actual pricing may come down to Rs. 13,999. There's expected to be a 4GB + 64GB storage option as well that could be priced even lower.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that the global price of Redmi Note 10 Pro could be $279 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. As per past leaks, this configurations appears to be the base one, as Redmi Note 10 Pro may also be made available in two RAM + storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.The pricing of the other storage model has not been leaked. Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to come in Dark Night, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, and Onyx Gray colour options.

As for specifications, previous reports claim that Redmi Note 10 Pro will also feature a 120Hz IPS display and pack a 5,050mAh battery. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. It may come with a quad camera setup that could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It may run MIUI 12, based on Android 11, out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will have a Super AMOLED display, and he claims that this is the first time this display is coming to the Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 10 series is also confirmed to integrate a 108-megapixel sensor, and this could likely be included on the most premium model – Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro PRice, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update

