Redmi Note 10 series is all set to launch in India on March 4. The range may include three phones – the premium Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, the mid-range Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the vanilla Redmi Note 10. Just days before the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series, pricing of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro has leaked. India pricing of Redmi Note 10 has leaked online, whereas Redmi Note 10 Pro global pricing has also surfaced in a separate leak.

YouTuber Sistech Banna posted a video where he shared the possible India pricing of Redmi Note 10. He showed an image of the Redmi Note 10 retail box that carried the pricing of the 6GB + 64GB storage configuration – Rs. 15,999. However, the price on a retail box is always slightly higher than the eventual sales price, and the YouTuber suggested that the actual pricing may come down to Rs. 13,999. There's expected to be a 4GB + 64GB storage option as well that could be priced even lower.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that the global price of Redmi Note 10 Pro could be $279 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. As per past leaks, this configurations appears to be the base one, as Redmi Note 10 Pro may also be made available in two RAM + storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.The pricing of the other storage model has not been leaked. Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to come in Dark Night, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, and Onyx Gray colour options.

As for specifications, previous reports claim that Redmi Note 10 Pro will also feature a 120Hz IPS display and pack a 5,050mAh battery. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC. It may come with a quad camera setup that could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It may run MIUI 12, based on Android 11, out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will have a Super AMOLED display, and he claims that this is the first time this display is coming to the Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 10 series is also confirmed to integrate a 108-megapixel sensor, and this could likely be included on the most premium model – Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

