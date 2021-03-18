Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements

The latest MIUI update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max brings an updated Camera app.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2021 13:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max getting new update
  • MIUI 12.0.6.0 update is 278MB in size
  • The latest update improves camera performance on the Redmi phones

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have started getting MIUI 12.0.6.0. The new software update is aimed at improving camera performance of the phones. Xiaomi has notably brought the MIUI 12.0.6.0 update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max just days after their official launch in India. The update also comes ahead of the first sale of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and just after the initial availability of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The latest software update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max brings MIUI v12.0.6.0.RKFINXM. It is 278MB in size. Xiaomi also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the update is rolling out in a phased manner.

As per the changelog provided by Xiaomi, the MIUI 12.0.6.0 update for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max improves the Camera app's performance and boosts its overall stability. The update, however, doesn't include any system-level changes.

redmi note 10 pro max miui 12 0 6 0 update screenshots gadgets 360 Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max both get MIUI 12.0.6.0 update

 

The latest update also doesn't bring any new Android security patches as both Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max still run the February 2021 Android security patch.

You can check for the MIUI update on the new devices by going to Settings > About phone. FoneArena first reported about the update.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 10 on March 4. While the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro both went on sale earlier this week, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was made available just earlier today. The Redmi Note 10 series is also upgradable to MIUI 12.5.

Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with a 120Hz display and quad rear cameras. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max carries a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, MIUI 12.0.6.0, MIUI, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Airtel Beats Jio With 5.89 Million New Wireless Subscribers in January
  5. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Google’s Wear OS, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  6. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Over 31,000 of You Pre-Ordered Snyder Cut on BookMyShow Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Moving Away From Tracking Users via ‘Cookies’ Said to Be Drawing US Antitrust Scrutiny
  2. Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find X3 Pro Update Brings Adaptive Refresh Rate Between 1Hz–120Hz
  5. Epic Games Shares Early Look at Party System, Reveals Plans for Improving Social Experience in Its Store
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Racks Up 31,000 Pre-Orders on BookMyShow Stream
  7. Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased
  8. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  10. Apple, Amazon Buy Into PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliant India’ Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com