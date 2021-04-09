Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering

Most users are facing problems while typing on their Redmi Note 10 series units.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 April 2021 16:42 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro users complain of screen flickering at 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi Note 10 series buyers are complaining online about a number of issues with their smartphones. The smartphone series was launched in India just last month and the range includes three phones — Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10. Early adopters are now reporting of touchscreen issues, slowing of handsets, and occasional screen flickering. These issues are reportedly cropping up in all three models. While Redmi India has been responding to users' complaints on Twitter, an official statement hasn't been issued by the company as of yet. The Redmi Note 10 range is priced in India starting at Rs 11,999.

Buyers of the Redmi Note 10 range have been tweeting to complain about several issues with their handsets. Several Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 users have complained about issues with their phone's touch response, while others have claimed that their handsets become unresponsive sporadically. One user also complained that his Redmi Note 10 had become very slow. Most users are facing problems while typing on their units. One user who claims to have got his unit replaced after repeated problems said that the new unit also had the same touch issues. He said that when the service centre was alerted about the repeated issue, he was told to wait for one-two months for a software fix.

Apart from the touch issues, some Redmi Note 10 Pro users are also reporting a screen flickering issue in their handsets. One user said that it is more prominent when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz, while the flickering stops when set to 60Hz. Another user claimed that the issue was more prevalent in dark mode.

Gadgets 360 has contacted the company about these complaints and will update this article when we hear back. At the time of writing, Xiaomi hadn't issued any official response regarding these problems faced by Redmi Note 10 series users in India, although Redmi India has reached out to users on Twitter asking them to post their complaints via DMs.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video

