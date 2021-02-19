Technology News
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications and Colour Options Surface Online

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to have a quad rear camera setup with an 108-megapixel primary sensor onboard.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 February 2021 18:40 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max may be powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC
  • Redmi Note 10 may come with model number M2101K7A

Redmi Note 10 series global debut is set for March 4. A fresh leak in the run up to the launch event suggests the possible variants coming in the series, their key specifications, and colour options. Redmi Note 10 series is likely to comprise three models – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Pro Max variant will be the most premium model of the lot, and it is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 768G processor along with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications, colour options (expected)

Tipster Xiaomiui tweeted details on the variants of the Redmi Note 10 series and has shared additional specifications as well. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 Pro are expected to come with model number M2101K6I. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is tipped to feature an IPS 120Hz display and could be powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor. The premium model is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may pack a 5,050mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is tipped to come in Dark Night, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze, Vintage Bronze, and Onyx Gray colour options. It may be made available in two storage options – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications, colour options (expected)

The tipster claims that Redmi Note 10 Pro will also feature a 120Hz IPS display and pack a 5,050mAh battery. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and the quad camera setup is tipped to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The colour options are expected to be similar to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. There could be three RAM + storage configurations – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Redmi Note 10 specifications, colour options (expected)

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 may come with model number M2101K7A and is tipped to feature an IPS display. The tipster says the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 678 SoC and the quad camera setup may include a 48-megapixel main sensor. Redmi Note 10 may be made available in Aqua Green, Frost White, Lake Green, Pebble White, and Shadow Black colour options. The phone is expected to come in two storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Past leaks suggest that all three phone may run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and have both 4G and 5G connectivity options. They are also expected to integrate under-screen fingerprint sensors.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala

