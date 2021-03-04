Technology News
Redmi Note 10 series is teased to come with a mid-premium Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 March 2021 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10 series could comprise Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series launch will be livestreamed
  • Xiaomi has teased the new series with 120Hz display
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the series may feature 108-megapixel camera

Redmi Note 10 series launch in India is happening later today, Thursday March 4. The new Redmi Note series is expected to have three models to choose from, namely the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. These all will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 9 series that Xiaomi introduced last year. The Redmi Note 10 series is teased to have Super AMOLED displays and come with up to 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Xiaomi will host the launch event for its new series through a virtual video conference. Read on for details about the livestream timing as well as expected India price and specifications of the Redmi Note 10 models.

Redmi Note 10 series India launch livestream timing

The Redmi Note 10 series launch in India will begin at 12pm (noon) today and will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's official channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can watch it through the video embed below as well.

Redmi Note 10 series price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the official pricing of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. However, the Redmi Note 10 in the series is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It could be available at a lower price of Rs. 13,999. The smartphone is also likely to come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. In addition to the regular Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured to be available in the global markets at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is also expected to have 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants.

To give some perspective, the Redmi Note 9 series debuted in India with a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

Redmi Note 10 specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Dot Display (company speak for hole-punch) design. It is also rumoured to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, along with at least 6GB of RAM. Xiaomi already confirmed a mid-premium Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC on the Redmi Note 10 series, though it hasn't provided any particular details.

The Redmi Note 10 may also feature a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as ultra-wide-angle and macro shooters. Further, it could include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and come with dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is also expected to have an AMOLED display — along with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and include quad rear cameras, along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is likely to have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, it is rumoured to have a 5,050mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications (expected)

In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected as the top-notch model, with a 120Hz display as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. The phone could also include quad rear cameras, along with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is rumoured to have 5,050mAh battery.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature

