Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale on March 24, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 25

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched in India on March 4.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 March 2021 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can also be purchased offline

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 5,020mAh battery
  • Both phones sport quad rear camera sensors
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 108-megapixel main sensor

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale in India on March 24 and March 25, respectively, at 12pm (noon). Both these phones were available on sale earlier this week, and will now go on their second sale next week. These handsets were launched on March 4 along with the vanilla Redmi Note 10. While the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boasts of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes equipped with a 64-megapixel sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India, offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, going up to Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. It is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. The handset will be available from Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs. 18,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Just like the Max variant, this handset is also offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. Those interested can purchase the smartphone from Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Rs. 1,000 instant discount with Redmi Note 10 Pro, on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Mi.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on its on Rs. 349 plan. You can also get Mi Wi-Fi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999 on purchase of any of these smartphones.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In the optics department, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the storage front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

In the case of Redmi Note 10 Pro, the smartphone has similar specifications as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, except for the 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
