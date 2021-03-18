Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes on sale in India for the first time today, March 18, at 12pm (noon). The budget-flagship phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, both of which went on sale in the last two days. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant comes with some improvements over the other two models and boasts of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The phone is offered in three colour options, and three RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The smartphone comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. It will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Mi.com is also offering flat Rs. 600 cashback with MobiKwik payments and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on its on Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is also a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL
Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  4. Intel 11th Gen 'Rocket Lake' Desktop CPUs Launched for Gamers, Enthusiasts
  5. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series, More Phones Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000
  7. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  8. Asus ROG Strix, TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched
  9. Sennheiser IE 300 Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
  10. Avengers: Endgame Directors Start Filming Netflix’s The Gray Man
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating
  5. Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report
  6. Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL
  7. Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India
  8. Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
  9. Mi 11 Lite Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Three Distinct Colours and Flat Display
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com