Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes on sale in India for the first time today, March 18, at 12pm (noon). The budget-flagship phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro, both of which went on sale in the last two days. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max variant comes with some improvements over the other two models and boasts of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The phone is offered in three colour options, and three RAM and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The smartphone comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. It will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Mi.com is also offering flat Rs. 600 cashback with MobiKwik payments and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on its on Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is also a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

