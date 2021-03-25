Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale for the second time in India at 12pm (noon) today, March 25. The phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro earlier this month. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the top-of-the line variant in the Redmi Note 10 series and it comes with impressive specifications for the price. The phone packs a quad rear camera setup and has a tiny hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available for purchase today, March 25, starting from 12pm (noon) via Amazon, Mi India website, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. The phone is offered in a 6GB RAM + 64GB variant that costs Rs. 18,999, a 6GB RAM + 128GB variant that costs Rs. 19,999, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 21,999. There are three colours to choose from - Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze.

Both Mi.com and Amazon are offering a flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, Mi.com is offering a flat Rs. 600 cashback with MobiKwik payments and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 applicable on the Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in a central hole-punch cut out.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

