Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is all set to go on sale in India once again today. The phone was launched in the country last month, alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 models. The most premium model – Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – will be available through Amazon India and Mi.com sites. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel main camera. The phone packs a 5,020mAh battery and is equipped with dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale

Amazon India and Mi.com are selling the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max officially. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and launch offers include flat Rs. 1,500 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI. Mi.com has listed Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 as well.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced in India at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colour options.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

Detailing specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

As for imaging, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in a central hole-punch cut out.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

