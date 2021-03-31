Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have gone on sale today, March 31. The two smartphone models were launched earlier this month alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 10. The Pro and the Pro Max variant come with identical specifications except for the primary rear camera. They are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and come with quad rear cameras. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have tiny hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. Both phones are offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

Both phones are on sale via Amazon, and Mi.com (Pro, Pro Max). At the time of writing, both phones are currently listed on Amazon under its Lightning Deal waitlist, that would end in under an hour. Sale offers include a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on Redmi Note 10 Pro and Rs. 1,500 discount on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Mi.com is also offering cashback with MobiKwik payments up to Rs. 500 with the code "MBK500" on Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. They feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 1,200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10 support, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 Pro has aa quad rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max replaces the primary sensor for a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor while all other sensors remain the same.

The two smartphones come with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pack 5,020mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support. The smartphones measure 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weigh 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.