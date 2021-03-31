Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 March 2021 12:10 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have the same design

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108-megapixel primary camera
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pack 5,020mAh batteries

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have gone on sale today, March 31. The two smartphone models were launched earlier this month alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 10. The Pro and the Pro Max variant come with identical specifications except for the primary rear camera. They are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and come with quad rear cameras. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have tiny hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. Both phones are offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

Both phones are on sale via Amazon, and Mi.com (Pro, Pro Max). At the time of writing, both phones are currently listed on Amazon under its Lightning Deal waitlist, that would end in under an hour. Sale offers include a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on Redmi Note 10 Pro and Rs. 1,500 discount on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Mi.com is also offering cashback with MobiKwik payments up to Rs. 500 with the code "MBK500" on Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max run on Android 11-based MIUI 12. They feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED displays with 1,200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR10 support, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 Pro has aa quad rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max replaces the primary sensor for a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor while all other sensors remain the same.

The two smartphones come with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pack 5,020mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support. The smartphones measure 164.5x76.15x8.1mm and weigh 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  4. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  6. Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With Intel Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  7. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  8. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage with OnePlus Red Cable Life
  10. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Up for Sale Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  2. SpaceX First All-Civilian Spaceflight Crew Finalised
  3. Mi Mix Fold Debuts as Xiaomi’s First Foldable Phone: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Chip Production Returns to Near-Normal Levels in Texas
  5. Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Unveiled, Set for June Premiere Date
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Warns of 'Materials Shortages', Profit Slips
  7. Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Facebook, Google, Twitter Asked to Turn Over Internal Research on Children’s Mental Health by US Lawmakers
  9. Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Gets Delayed Nod for Payments in Brazil
  10. Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com