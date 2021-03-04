Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were launched in India on Thursday. As the successor to the Redmi Note 9 series that Xiaomi introduced last year, the Redmi Note 10 series features a Super AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10 being the most affordable option in the new series comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max both offer 120Hz refresh rate displays and come with up to a 108-megapixel primary camera. The Redmi Note 10 series also includes 33W fast charging and is upgradable to MIUI 12.5 through a future software update.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India

Redmi Note 10 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 15,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

In terms of availability, the Redmi Note 10 will go on sale in the country through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners from Tuesday, March 16. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will, however, be available through the same channels from Wednesday, March 17, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available from Thursday, March 18.

Launch offers on the Redmi Note 10 series include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The phones will also be available with Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on recharging with the Rs. 349 plan.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and up to 1100 nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, along with Adreno 612 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 10 features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

On the storage part, the Redmi Note 10 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a self cleaning speaker also on board.

The Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (supported charger is in the box). It comes with 8.3mm of thickness and weighs 178.8 grams.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The display also comes with 1200 nits of peak brightness and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that comes with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 10 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a 360-degree ambient light sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support (supported charger bundled). You'll also get stereo speakers with Hi-Res support. Lastly, the phone comes with 8.1mm of thickness and 192 grams of weight.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max shares the same list of specifications that comes with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, except for a superior, 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor that replaces the 64-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with the same design that's featured on the Redmi Note 10 Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes preloaded with a list of camera features that include Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, Video Pro Mode, and Dual Video.

