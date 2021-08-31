Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max share mostly the same specifications except for the primary camera sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2021 18:42 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Pro Max Dar Nebula has a matte finish

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 17,999
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts at Rs. 19,999
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Dark Nebula colourway is available for purchase

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have got a new Dark Nebula colour variant in India. The two phones were launched in India in March and initially came in three colours. The new Dark Nebula adds to the options and fits within the bluish-purple space theme that Xiaomi is going for with its Redmi Note 10 series phones. The Redmi Note 10S recently got a Cosmic Purple colour option with a similar blueish-purple hue.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Dark Nebula: Price in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available for Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Both phones are now available in four colours — Dark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze, and the newly launched Dark Nebula.

The new colour option for both models is available for purchase via Mi India website and Amazon.

The Redmi Note 10S also received a new Cosmic Purple colourway recently, which is also available through official the Mi India website and Amazon.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max shares a lot of its specifications with the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The only change is in the camera department as the Pro Max model features a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor that replaces the 64-megapixel camera of the Pro model.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
