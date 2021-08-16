Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options appear to have been discontinued. The base storage configuration for both the phones is no longer listed on the company website, hinting that it is no longer being sold in the Indian market. This comes just as the company gears up to launch the Redmi 10 range in India. Xiaomi has officially teased the arrival of Redmi 10. However, an exact launch date is not known.

Mi.com no longer lists 6GB + 64GB storage option for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max models. Even Amazon no longer lists the base configuration for the both the phones. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently listed in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The configurations are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It is available in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options as well. The models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It is also available in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi regarding the nature of discontinuation. This report will be updated once we hear back.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW3 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone also has a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 360-degree ambient light sensor. Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC. In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

