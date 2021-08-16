Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max’s base storage configuration is no longer listed on Mi.com or Amazon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 August 2021 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor
  • Both the models pack 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options appear to have been discontinued. The base storage configuration for both the phones is no longer listed on the company website, hinting that it is no longer being sold in the Indian market. This comes just as the company gears up to launch the Redmi 10 range in India. Xiaomi has officially teased the arrival of Redmi 10. However, an exact launch date is not known.

Mi.com no longer lists 6GB + 64GB storage option for the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max models. Even Amazon no longer lists the base configuration for the both the phones. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is currently listed in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options. The configurations are priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It is available in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently available in 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage options as well. The models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. It is also available in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi regarding the nature of discontinuation. This report will be updated once we hear back.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW3 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone also has a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a 360-degree ambient light sensor. Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC. In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max packs a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Can You Convert Cryptocurrency Into Cash? Yes, Here's How

