Redmi Note 10 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Others Get Discounts During Xiaomi’s ‘Mi With Diwali’ Sale

‘Mi With Diwali’ sale will be available for early access to Mi VIP Club members starting 12am (midnight) on October 2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 October 2021 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi is hosting ‘Mi With Diwali’ sale through Mi.com and retail channels

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s ‘Mi With Diwali’ sale is beginning from Sunday, October 3
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is getting a discount of Rs. 1,500
  • Xiaomi will also offer a up to Rs. 1,250 discount to SBI card users

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S, and the Redmi 10 Prime are set to receive discounts worth up to Rs. 3,250 during the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale that is kicking off from October 3 and will go on until October 7. Alongside Redmi phones, Mi phone models such as the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and the newly launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at discounted prices during Xiaomi's forthcoming festive sale. There will also be discounts and deals on Mi and Redmi TV models as well as devices such as the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.

The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will go live through Mi.com as well as across Xiaomi's retail partners in India, including Amazon and Flipkart, which are both also holding sales in the same period. Xiaomi is also giving early access to Mi VIP Club members that will be available starting 12am (midnight) on October 2. The loyalty members will also get a free shipping benefit until October 7 across the country.

Redmi phone discounts during ‘Diwali With Mi' sale

As per the details provided through a press statement, the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro with a discount of Rs. 1,500, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. The Redmi 10 Prime will also be on sale with a discount of Rs. 500 and the Redmi Note 10S at up to Rs. 2,000 off. The phones will also be available with an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 for customers making purchases using an SBI credit card and through EMI transactions.

Model Selling Price Regular Discount Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI) Effective Price
Redmi 10 Prime 4+64GB Rs. 12,499 Rs. 500 Rs. 1,200 Rs. 10,799
Redmi 10 Prime 6+128GB Rs. 14,499 - Rs. 1,250 Rs. 13,249
Redmi Note 10S 6+64GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 11,749
Redmi Note 10S 6+128GB Rs. 16,499 Rs. 500 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 14,749
Redmi Note 10 Pro 6+128GB Rs. 17,999 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 15,249
Redmi Note 10 Pro 8+128GB Rs. 18,999 - Rs. 1,250 Rs. 17,749
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6+128GB Rs. 19,999 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 17,749
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8+128GB Rs. 21,999 - Rs. 1,250 Rs. 20,749

 

Xiaomi phone discounts during ‘Diwali With Mi' sale

The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a discount of Rs. 1,500, while the Mi 11X will be available with a discount of Rs. 6,000 and the Mi 11X Pro will go on sale with a discount of Rs. 8,249. The Mi 10i and Mi 11 Lite will also be available with a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit card and EMI transactions as well as an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,500.

Model Selling Price Regular Discount Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI) Effective Price
Mi 10i 6+128GB Rs. 21,999 - Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount Rs. 17,249
Mi 10i 8+128GB Rs. 23,999 - Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 500 exchange discount Rs. 22,249
Mi 11 Lite 6+128GB Rs. 21,999 - Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount Rs. 17,249
Mi 11 Lite 8+128GB Rs. 23,999 - Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount Rs. 19,249
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 6+128GB Rs. 26,999 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 23,499
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 8+128GB Rs. 28,999 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 25,499
Mi 11X 6+128GB Rs. 29,999 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 21,999
Mi 11X 8+128GB Rs. 31,999 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 23,999
Mi 11X Pro 8+128GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 8,249 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 29,750
Mi 11X Pro 8+256GB Rs. 41,999 Rs. 8,249 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 31,750

 

Mi TV, Redmi TV, and other devices on discount during ‘Mi With Diwali' sale

In addition to the phones, the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch, and the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch with a discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, Mi TV 4C 32-inch, Mi TV 4C 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4X 55-inch will also be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Mi TV 5X 50-inch and Mi TV 5X 55-inch will go on sale with a Rs. 2,000 discount, while the Mi TV 5X 43-inch will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000.

The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch and Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch will also be available during the Xiaomi sale with a discount of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. Further, there will be up to Rs. 6,000 discount on the Redmi TV X and Redmi TV Series. Xiaomi will also offer a Rs. 1,250 discount for customers purchasing through SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Model Selling Price Regular Discount Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI) Effective Price
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch Rs. 17,499 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 14,249
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch Rs. 24,999 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 20,749
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch Rs. 27,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 24,749
Mi TV 4A 32-inch Rs. 16,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 13,749
Mi TV 4A 43-inch Rs. 26,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 23,749
Mi TV 4C 32-inch Rs. 16,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 13,749
Mi TV 4C 43-inch Rs. 26,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 23,749
Mi TV 4X 43-inch Rs. 29,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 26,749
Mi TV 4X 50-inch Rs. 38,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 34,749
Mi TV 4X 55-inch Rs. 44,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 41,749
Mi TV 5X 43-inch Rs. 31,999 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 29,749
Mi TV 5X 50-inch Rs. 41,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 38,749
Mi TV 5X 55-inch Rs. 47,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 44,749
Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Rs. 59,999 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 57,749
Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch Rs. 1,27,999 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 1,23,749
Redmi Smart TV X 50-inch Rs. 38,999 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 31,749
Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch Rs. 45,999 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 39,749
Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch Rs. 62,999 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 58,749
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch Rs. 15,999 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 13,249
Redmi Smart TV 43-inch Rs. 25,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 22,749

 

Alongside the smart TVs, the Xiaomi sale will bring the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P, and Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080p with discounted prices.

Model Selling Price Regular Discount Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI) Effective Price
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i Rs. 999 Rs. 150 - Rs. 849
Mi Smart Band 5 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 500 - Rs. 1,999
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Rs. 1,299 Rs. 300 - Rs. 999
Redmi Earbuds 2C Rs. 1,499 Rs. 600 - Rs. 899
Mi Beard Trimmer 1C Rs. 1,099 Rs. 200 - Rs. 899
Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P Rs. 24,999 Rs. 3,750 Rs. 1,250 Rs. 18,749
Mi Home Security Camera 360-Degree 1080p Rs. 2,999 Rs. 400 - Rs. 2,599

 

Xiaomi will host Jackpot deals at 10am every day during the festive sale where it is promising to offer massive discounts. The sale will also carry a ‘Pick N' Choose' section that will go live at 8pm every day to offer additional discount offers. Moreover, customers will also get the option to pre-book products getting discounts during the sale until October 1.

Alongside Xiaomi, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their festive sales starting Sunday to offer deals, discounts, and offers on various phones and other electronic devices.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Redmi TV, Mi TV, Redmi, Xiaomi, Xiaomi sale, Mi With Diwali sale, Mi With Diwali, Mi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

