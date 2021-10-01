Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S, and the Redmi 10 Prime are set to receive discounts worth up to Rs. 3,250 during the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale that is kicking off from October 3 and will go on until October 7. Alongside Redmi phones, Mi phone models such as the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and the newly launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at discounted prices during Xiaomi's forthcoming festive sale. There will also be discounts and deals on Mi and Redmi TV models as well as devices such as the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P.
The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will go live through Mi.com as well as across Xiaomi's retail partners in India, including Amazon and Flipkart, which are both also holding sales in the same period. Xiaomi is also giving early access to Mi VIP Club members that will be available starting 12am (midnight) on October 2. The loyalty members will also get a free shipping benefit until October 7 across the country.
As per the details provided through a press statement, the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro with a discount of Rs. 1,500, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. The Redmi 10 Prime will also be on sale with a discount of Rs. 500 and the Redmi Note 10S at up to Rs. 2,000 off. The phones will also be available with an instant discount of Rs. 1,250 for customers making purchases using an SBI credit card and through EMI transactions.
|Model
|Selling Price
|Regular Discount
|Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI)
|Effective Price
|Redmi 10 Prime 4+64GB
|Rs. 12,499
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 1,200
|Rs. 10,799
|Redmi 10 Prime 6+128GB
|Rs. 14,499
|-
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 13,249
|Redmi Note 10S 6+64GB
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 11,749
|Redmi Note 10S 6+128GB
|Rs. 16,499
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 14,749
|Redmi Note 10 Pro 6+128GB
|Rs. 17,999
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 15,249
|Redmi Note 10 Pro 8+128GB
|Rs. 18,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 17,749
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6+128GB
|Rs. 19,999
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 17,749
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8+128GB
|Rs. 21,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 20,749
The ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a discount of Rs. 1,500, while the Mi 11X will be available with a discount of Rs. 6,000 and the Mi 11X Pro will go on sale with a discount of Rs. 8,249. The Mi 10i and Mi 11 Lite will also be available with a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI credit card and EMI transactions as well as an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,500.
|Model
|Selling Price
|Regular Discount
|Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI)
|Effective Price
|Mi 10i 6+128GB
|Rs. 21,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount
|Rs. 17,249
|Mi 10i 8+128GB
|Rs. 23,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 500 exchange discount
|Rs. 22,249
|Mi 11 Lite 6+128GB
|Rs. 21,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount
|Rs. 17,249
|Mi 11 Lite 8+128GB
|Rs. 23,999
|-
|Rs. 1,250 + Rs. 3,500 exchange discount
|Rs. 19,249
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 6+128GB
|Rs. 26,999
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 23,499
|Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G 8+128GB
|Rs. 28,999
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 25,499
|Mi 11X 6+128GB
|Rs. 29,999
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 21,999
|Mi 11X 8+128GB
|Rs. 31,999
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 23,999
|Mi 11X Pro 8+128GB
|Rs. 39,999
|Rs. 8,249
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 29,750
|Mi 11X Pro 8+256GB
|Rs. 41,999
|Rs. 8,249
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 31,750
In addition to the phones, the ‘Diwali With Mi' sale will bring the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch, and the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch with a discount of up to Rs. 3,000. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, Mi TV 4C 32-inch, Mi TV 4C 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 43-inch, Mi TV 4X 50-inch, and the Mi TV 4X 55-inch will also be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000. Similarly, the Mi TV 5X 50-inch and Mi TV 5X 55-inch will go on sale with a Rs. 2,000 discount, while the Mi TV 5X 43-inch will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000.
The Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch and Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch will also be available during the Xiaomi sale with a discount of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 3,000, respectively. Further, there will be up to Rs. 6,000 discount on the Redmi TV X and Redmi TV Series. Xiaomi will also offer a Rs. 1,250 discount for customers purchasing through SBI credit card and EMI transactions.
|Model
|Selling Price
|Regular Discount
|Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI)
|Effective Price
|Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch
|Rs. 17,499
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 14,249
|Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 3,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 20,749
|Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch
|Rs. 27,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 24,749
|Mi TV 4A 32-inch
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 13,749
|Mi TV 4A 43-inch
|Rs. 26,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 23,749
|Mi TV 4C 32-inch
|Rs. 16,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 13,749
|Mi TV 4C 43-inch
|Rs. 26,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 23,749
|Mi TV 4X 43-inch
|Rs. 29,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 26,749
|Mi TV 4X 50-inch
|Rs. 38,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 34,749
|Mi TV 4X 55-inch
|Rs. 44,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 41,749
|Mi TV 5X 43-inch
|Rs. 31,999
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 29,749
|Mi TV 5X 50-inch
|Rs. 41,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 38,749
|Mi TV 5X 55-inch
|Rs. 47,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 44,749
|Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch
|Rs. 59,999
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 57,749
|Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch
|Rs. 1,27,999
|Rs. 3,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 1,23,749
|Redmi Smart TV X 50-inch
|Rs. 38,999
|Rs. 6,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 31,749
|Redmi Smart TV X 55-inch
|Rs. 45,999
|Rs. 5,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 39,749
|Redmi Smart TV X 65-inch
|Rs. 62,999
|Rs. 3,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 58,749
|Redmi Smart TV 32-inch
|Rs. 15,999
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 13,249
|Redmi Smart TV 43-inch
|Rs. 25,999
|Rs. 2,000
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 22,749
Alongside the smart TVs, the Xiaomi sale will bring the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i, Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P, and Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080p with discounted prices.
|Model
|Selling Price
|Regular Discount
|Bank Discount (SBI card and EMI)
|Effective Price
|10000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i
|Rs. 999
|Rs. 150
|-
|Rs. 849
|Mi Smart Band 5
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 500
|-
|Rs. 1,999
|Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones
|Rs. 1,299
|Rs. 300
|-
|Rs. 999
|Redmi Earbuds 2C
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 600
|-
|Rs. 899
|Mi Beard Trimmer 1C
|Rs. 1,099
|Rs. 200
|-
|Rs. 899
|Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 3,750
|Rs. 1,250
|Rs. 18,749
|Mi Home Security Camera 360-Degree 1080p
|Rs. 2,999
|Rs. 400
|-
|Rs. 2,599
Xiaomi will host Jackpot deals at 10am every day during the festive sale where it is promising to offer massive discounts. The sale will also carry a ‘Pick N' Choose' section that will go live at 8pm every day to offer additional discount offers. Moreover, customers will also get the option to pre-book products getting discounts during the sale until October 1.
Alongside Xiaomi, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their festive sales starting Sunday to offer deals, discounts, and offers on various phones and other electronic devices.
