Redmi Note 10 series launch in India has been teased by Xiaomi executives ahead of its formal announcement. The new smartphone series is teased to deliver the “smoothest” experience. The Redmi Note 10 series, which will be the successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup, is speculated to have the regular Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC and a 5,050mAh battery. The smartphone could also come with up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi Business Lead Sneha Tainwala have tweeted teaser videos to suggest the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The teaser videos don't provide any specific details about the new phones, though Jain mentions in his video that the announcement about the launch will take place at 10am on Wednesday, February 10. This is when we can expect some information about the Redmi Note 10 series.

I'd give myself a 🔟 on 🔟 for this dance move!



Super excited that the smoothest smartphone from @RedmiIndia is coming our way! 🔥



𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚-𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬! 😎



Put your best foot forward & WIN big! Make it count #SM10THChallenge pic.twitter.com/vQyX10RtBi — Sneha Tainwala (@SnehaTainwala) February 9, 2021

Last month, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10 by asking users about their expectations with the new phone. The Redmi Note 10 is speculated to come alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro this month. Both phones are tipped to have aggressive pricing.

Both the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are rumoured to have 4G and 5G options to choose from. The phones were also purportedly listed on certification sites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Although the exact specifications of the Redmi Note 10 series will be revealed at the time of their announcement, the usage of the term “smoothest” in the teasers posted by Jain and Tainwala suggests that the new smartphones could offer a high refresh rate and new SoCs.

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to have two distinct variants — with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three different configurations — the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

