Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi Executives

Redmi Note 10 series India launch details will be revealed at 10am tomorrow.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2021 17:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi Executives

Redmi Note 10 series will come as the successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 series launch has been teased on Twitter
  • The launch details are yet to be revealed
  • Redmi Note 10 series purportedly received BIS certification recently

Redmi Note 10 series launch in India has been teased by Xiaomi executives ahead of its formal announcement. The new smartphone series is teased to deliver the “smoothest” experience. The Redmi Note 10 series, which will be the successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup, is speculated to have the regular Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC and a 5,050mAh battery. The smartphone could also come with up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain and Redmi Business Lead Sneha Tainwala have tweeted teaser videos to suggest the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The teaser videos don't provide any specific details about the new phones, though Jain mentions in his video that the announcement about the launch will take place at 10am on Wednesday, February 10. This is when we can expect some information about the Redmi Note 10 series.

Last month, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10 by asking users about their expectations with the new phone. The Redmi Note 10 is speculated to come alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro this month. Both phones are tipped to have aggressive pricing.

Both the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro are rumoured to have 4G and 5G options to choose from. The phones were also purportedly listed on certification sites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Although the exact specifications of the Redmi Note 10 series will be revealed at the time of their announcement, the usage of the term “smoothest” in the teasers posted by Jain and Tainwala suggests that the new smartphones could offer a high refresh rate and new SoCs.

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to have two distinct variants — with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three different configurations — the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G8 Play Receiving Android 10 With December 2020 Security Patch in Brazil: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi Executives
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Maker Hit by Cyber-Attack, Won't Pay Ransom or Negotiate
  3. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap
  6. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Teasers Begin Ahead of Official Announcement
  9. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  10. Mi TV Q1 75-Inch With 4K Display, Built-In Chromecast Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Hit With Fresh Anti-Monolopy Complaint, This Time From General Motors China Venture
  2. Samsung Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s Week Till February 15
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi Executives
  4. Moto G8 Play Receiving Android 10 With December 2020 Security Patch in Brazil: Report
  5. Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweets About Homegrown Twitter Alternative Koo
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Hit by Cyber-Attack, Internal Systems Compromised
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 With 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Xiaomi Says Over 200 Million Redmi Note Series Phones Shipped
  9. Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom In on Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com