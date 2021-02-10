Redmi Note 10 series India launch is set for March, Xiaomi announced on Wednesday. The new Redmi phone series will be the successor to the Redmi Note 9 lineup. Xiaomi is speculated to launch Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro as the two initial models in the series, though it is likely to bring Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10 S at a later stage. The Redmi Note 10 series is teased to come with a significant camera upgrade and deliver a higher refresh rate.

Xiaomi has created a microsite to highlight the March launch of the Redmi Note 10 series. The company also released a video teaser that gives us a hint at a bigger primary camera on the new Redmi phones over the Redmi Note 9 models.

In addition to the teaser posted by Xiaomi, Amazon has made a landing page for the Redmi Note 10 series. This suggests that the new smartphones would be available through the online marketplace — in addition to other sales channels.

The Redmi Note 10 series was earlier speculated to debut sometime in February. Xiaomi could host an official event later this month, while the launch is now confirmed for March.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi executives including its India chief Manu Kumar Jain posted videos to suggest the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series in the country. Those videos suggested “smoothest” experience on the lineup that could come with a higher refresh rate over what's available on the Redmi Note 9 series.

The rumour mill suggested that the Redmi Note 10 series could include the regular Redmi Note 10 as well as a superior Redmi Note 10 Pro. Both phones are speculated to have 4G and 5G connectivity variants. They are also tipped to have aggressive pricing.

Both Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro have purportedly received necessary approvals from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the past. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10 series last month.

