Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global Variant) Offers Better Camera Performance Than iPhone SE (2020): DxOMark

Redmi Note 10 Pro is the top tied Xiaomi offering in the Redmi Note 10 series globally. In India, it is the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 May 2021 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: DxOMark

Redmi Note 10 Pro launched globally with a 108-megapixel rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,300)
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with the 108-megapixel camera sensor
  • iPhone SE (2020) has better video performance

Redmi Note 10 Pro (global variant) has surpassed the iPhone SE (2020) in camera performance according to DxOMark. DxOMark puts phones through a slew of camera tests giving an overall rating to the camera performance, as well as to individual aspects of the cameras. Its rankings show that the Redmi Note 10 Pro's 108-megapixel rear camera setup outperforms the iPhone SE (2020) in photo and zoom metrics. DxOMark measured the camera performance of the Redmi Note 10 Pro that launched globally as the Indian variant does not feature the 108-megapixel rear camera setup.

DxOMark's all-time smartphone rankings that rate the camera, selfie, audio, display, and battery performance show the global variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro has better camera performance compared to the iPhone SE (2020). The Redmi Note 10 Pro launched globally with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In India, it was the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that launched with this camera setup. So, the performance numbers for the global Redmi Note 10 Pro should hold true for the Indian Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

In DxOMark's testing, Redmi Note 10 Pro scored 111 points in photo and 52 points in the zoom category. In comparison, the iPhone SE (2020) scored 108 in photo and 23 in zoom. In terms of video performance, the iPhone SE (2020) took the lead with its 105 points while the Xiaomi offering lagged behind with its 95 points. DxOMark says the main camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro can capture pleasing images as long as the lighting is sufficient. It ranks third in the Advanced price segment of $200 (roughly Rs. 14,600) to $399 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

This comparison is even more interesting considering the price difference. The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,300) while the iPhone SE (2020) starts at $399. In India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which carries the same camera specifications as the global Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 18,999 and the iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs. 39,900.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great macro camera
  • Attractive design, IP53 rating
  • Good overall performance
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro is nearly identical and priced lower
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Global variant, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Apple, iPhone SE 2020, DxOMark
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi.
