Redmi Note 10 Pro (global variant) has surpassed the iPhone SE (2020) in camera performance according to DxOMark. DxOMark puts phones through a slew of camera tests giving an overall rating to the camera performance, as well as to individual aspects of the cameras. Its rankings show that the Redmi Note 10 Pro's 108-megapixel rear camera setup outperforms the iPhone SE (2020) in photo and zoom metrics. DxOMark measured the camera performance of the Redmi Note 10 Pro that launched globally as the Indian variant does not feature the 108-megapixel rear camera setup.

DxOMark's all-time smartphone rankings that rate the camera, selfie, audio, display, and battery performance show the global variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro has better camera performance compared to the iPhone SE (2020). The Redmi Note 10 Pro launched globally with a quad-rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. In India, it was the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that launched with this camera setup. So, the performance numbers for the global Redmi Note 10 Pro should hold true for the Indian Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

In DxOMark's testing, Redmi Note 10 Pro scored 111 points in photo and 52 points in the zoom category. In comparison, the iPhone SE (2020) scored 108 in photo and 23 in zoom. In terms of video performance, the iPhone SE (2020) took the lead with its 105 points while the Xiaomi offering lagged behind with its 95 points. DxOMark says the main camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro can capture pleasing images as long as the lighting is sufficient. It ranks third in the Advanced price segment of $200 (roughly Rs. 14,600) to $399 (roughly Rs. 29,100).

This comparison is even more interesting considering the price difference. The Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at $279 (roughly Rs. 20,300) while the iPhone SE (2020) starts at $399. In India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max which carries the same camera specifications as the global Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 18,999 and the iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs. 39,900.