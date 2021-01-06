Redmi Note 10 Pro has been reportedly spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone appears to carry model number M2101K6G and as per a report, will come with 5G support. The Redmi Note 10 series was expected to launch last year as a successor to the Redmi Note 9 series. However, Xiaomi instead released another set of Redmi Note 9 series phones, but with 5G support. As of now, the Chinese company has not shared any information on the Redmi Note 10 series.

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K6G has been spotted on US FCC website by tipster Simranpal Singh. It is believed to be Redmi Note 10 Pro and while the listing does not mention support for 5G anywhere – or the name of the phone for that matter – the tipster says it is a 5G handset. Known tipster Sudhanshu stated that he can confirm it to be Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The FCC listing shows the phone will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and run on MIUI 12.

Additionally, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared another listing for the phone on Weibo that associated the model number M2101K6G with the moniker Redmi Note 10 Pro. While this doesn't mention 5G, the tipster states that it will in fact come with 5G support.

Another known tipster, Mukul Sharma, shared on Twitter that the IMEI number for the same model has been approved in India as well, suggesting that Redmi Note 10 Pro will be launched in the country.

Other listings that the M2101K6G model number has been spotted in include the European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC, according to a report by Gizmochina. None of these come with a name for the phone but bear the same model number.

Xiaomi recently added multiple phones to its Redmi Note 9 series and the new models come with 5G support. The company was expected to launch the Redmi Note 10 series late last year instead of the new Redmi Note 9 series phones, but that did not happen. Now, it looks like there is some development on the Redmi Note 10 series-front and the phones may be launched soon.

