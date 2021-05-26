Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G comes with support for 65W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery on board

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has launched in three colour options in China
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G packs 8GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was launched on Wednesday as the latest addition to Xiaomi's smartphone portfolio in the Chinese market. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is very different than the Redmi Note 10 Pro variant launched in India a few months ago. The 5G model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and comes with support for 67W fast charging. The 4G model is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and offers 33W fast charging, in comparison. The Redmi Note 10 5G has also launched in the Chinese market alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, and this model is similar to the global model launched in March.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price, sale

The new Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has been made available in Magic Green, Star Yarn, and Moon Soul colour options. The phone is up for pre-order with a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) discount and will go on sale from June 1.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specifications

As for specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450nits brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM. Inbuilt storage options go up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has a different camera setup design than the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G model. The 5G variant has a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the quad rear cameras found on the 4G variant. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and 120-degree field of view. There is a secondary 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on board the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It incorporates JBL Audio dual speakers, is IP53 certified for dust and water resistance, apart from weighing 193 grams.

