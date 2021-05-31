Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Launch in India as Poco X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G was launched alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 10 5G in China earlier this month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2021 11:51 IST
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Launch in India as Poco X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has 67W fast charging
  • It may also launch in Turkey and Malaysia
  • Redmi Note 10 5G was recently launched as Poco M3 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China earlier this month, may launch in India as Poco X3 GT. A couple of tweets by a tipster hint that along with India the alleged Poco X3 GT may also launch under the same moniker in countries like Turkey and Indonesia. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the latest addition to Xiaomi's smartphone portfolio on the company's home turf. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

In his latest tweet, tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared a screenshot of a list of names of Xiaomi products, which includes Redmi and Poco smartphones as well as Mi TV models. He highlights a previously unknown Poco X3 GT in the list. This links to an old tweet from the tipster where he had mentioned that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may come to some global markets, like India, Indonesia, and Turkey, as a Poco device. This implies that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last week, may debut in India as the Poco X3 GT.

Furthermore, Skrzypek had said that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Chinese variant will not be launched as Poco F3 GT in India because “it's reserved for Redmi K40 Gaming in India”. Recently, Anuj Sharma, Country Director of POCO India, confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, same as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. He also talks about dedicated gaming triggers on the upcoming phone, which is one of the highlighted features of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The phone currently sells in only China.

The Redmi Note 10 5G series consists of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 5G, and the above-mentioned Pro variant, which gets 67W fast charging. The vanilla model was launched reportedly as the Poco M3 Pro 5G in various markets outside China, and is speculated to debut in India under the same name.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specifications, Poco X3 GT, Xiaomi, Poco
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Amazon Prime Subscription Available at 50 Percent Off for Those Aged Between 18 and 24: All Details
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Launch in India as Poco X3 GT
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications, Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. How to Maximise Your iPhone's Battery Life and Lifespan, According to Apple
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  5. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  8. Amazon Prime Subscription at 50 Percent Off for Youngsters: All Details
  9. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for Q3, Will Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotsar June 2021: Loki, Luca, MasterChef Australia, and More
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With Camera, Network, and System Improvements
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Could Launch in India as Poco X3 GT
  4. Amazon Prime Subscription Available at 50 Percent Off for Those Aged Between 18 and 24: All Details
  5. Burrp Founder Anand Jain Launched a Pigeon Fighting Startup Because he Found Them Annoying
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Clarifies 100 Crore Salary News on Twitter, Calls it 'Unwanted Noise'
  9. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Reiterates at Computex That Global Chip Supply Shortages Could Last Several Years
  10. Fitbit to Introduce Snoring Detection to its Smartwatch, Fitness Band Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com