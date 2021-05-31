Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China earlier this month, may launch in India as Poco X3 GT. A couple of tweets by a tipster hint that along with India the alleged Poco X3 GT may also launch under the same moniker in countries like Turkey and Indonesia. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is the latest addition to Xiaomi's smartphone portfolio on the company's home turf. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

In his latest tweet, tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) shared a screenshot of a list of names of Xiaomi products, which includes Redmi and Poco smartphones as well as Mi TV models. He highlights a previously unknown Poco X3 GT in the list. This links to an old tweet from the tipster where he had mentioned that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may come to some global markets, like India, Indonesia, and Turkey, as a Poco device. This implies that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, which was launched in China last week, may debut in India as the Poco X3 GT.

Furthermore, Skrzypek had said that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Chinese variant will not be launched as Poco F3 GT in India because “it's reserved for Redmi K40 Gaming in India”. Recently, Anuj Sharma, Country Director of POCO India, confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, same as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. He also talks about dedicated gaming triggers on the upcoming phone, which is one of the highlighted features of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The phone currently sells in only China.

The Redmi Note 10 5G series consists of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 5G, and the above-mentioned Pro variant, which gets 67W fast charging. The vanilla model was launched reportedly as the Poco M3 Pro 5G in various markets outside China, and is speculated to debut in India under the same name.