Xiaomi’s Upcoming 5G Phones Certified, Tipped to be Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report

Xiaomi seems to be working on two new smartphones that have 5G support.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 April 2020 17:38 IST
Redmi Note 9 series was launched in March in India

Highlights
  • Redmi says the company will focus on 5G products in China
  • Redmi Note 9 series is said to not launch in China
  • Report claims that Xiaomi working on Redmi Note 10 series with 5G

Xiaomi seems to be working on two new smartphones that have 5G support. The development was noted after the two mysterious Xiaomi phones were spotted on China's regulatory body 3C's certification website. Now, a report is claiming that the two Xiaomi smartphones listed on the Chinese certification website are likely to be Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that will launch in China. A Xiaomi executive had earlier noted that the company will not launch the Redmi Note 9 series in China since Xiaomi is focusing on 5G models for the Chinese market.

In the 3C listings, we can see the two phones with the model numbers M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC.. Although the names and key specifications of the smartphones are not mentioned, we can notice that the phones will have 5G support. According to a report by Fone Arena, the two phones spotted on 3C certification website are likely to be the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.

M2004J7B xiaomi 3c Xiaomi

Xiaomi phone with model number M2004J7BC spotted on 3C's certification.
Photo Credit: 3C's certification

 

The report stated that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G phones in China with 5G support since the company will be focusing only on 5G models for the Chinese market. Interestingly, Redmi director Lu Weibing in March said that the company will concentrate on making 5G products in China. He further stated that the Redmi Note 9 series will be "sold in the overseas market" (translated), thereby indicating the phones will not be sold in China.

Meanwhile, a notable tipster, Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo claimed that the two Xiaomi phones with the model numbers M2004J7AC and M2004J7BC will have 22.5W fast and 33W fast charging support respectively. The tipster also claimed that the phones will be powered by MediaTek MediaTek 800 SoC (translated).

To recall, Xiaomi in March launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max phones in India without 5G support. The Redmi Note 9 series will be unveiled globally on April 30.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi M2004J7AC, Xiaomi M2004J7BC
