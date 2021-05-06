Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Tipped to Launch Soon, May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may arrive first in Spain.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 May 2021 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has been a part of the rumour mill for some time

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G purported promo image has been shared on Twitter
  • Xiaomi brought a 4G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro in March
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G may have some similarities with its 4G version

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is tipped to be launched with a 5G-supporting Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC soon. Although the smartphone is yet to receive an official confirmation, an image suggesting its existence has emerged on social media. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It may also come with a 120Hz AMOLED display that was one of the USPs of its 4G variant that debuted in India alongside Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in March.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted the image suggesting the development of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The promo image is available in Spanish language, indicating that the new phone might arrive first in Spain. Also, the design appearing on the image looks quite similar to the regular Redmi Note 10 Pro variant. There could be a new hardware internally, though.

The tipster said that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The promo image also has Qualcomm's branding. However, Xiaomi has not yet provided any specific details through its official social media channels.

Gadgets 360 was not able to independently verify the reported details about Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has been rumoured to launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro in a 5G model for some time. The phone allegedly appeared on multiple certification websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) one in January. The company, however, launched its 4G model instead in March. Xiaomi also announced a 5G variant of Redmi Note 10 in the US and European markets in March that starts at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

In India, the 4G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999. The phone includes features such as a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and includes up to 8GB RAM as well as up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Details about the arrival of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G are yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. However, the Chinese company is launching the Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13 as its newest model in the Redmi Note 10 series. That model is already available in some global markets and is not likely to come to the Indian market with 5G support.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Dutch Firm Builds First Commercial House Printed With 3D Technology

