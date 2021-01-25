Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 Launch Teased Officially After Rumours Tipping February Debut in India

Redmi Note 10 launch has been teased by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 January 2021 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Launch Teased Officially After Rumours Tipping February Debut in India

Redmi Note 10 may carry the legacy of the Redmi Note 9 series and come in both 4G and 5G versions

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 launch details are yet to be revealed
  • The phone has been teased on Weibo
  • Redmi Note 10 series purportedly received certifications from BIS, US FCC

Redmi Note 10 launch has been officially teased on Weibo. The new development comes just weeks after the rumour mill suggested the existence of the Redmi Note 10 series that could include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The new series is expected to succeed the Redmi Note 9 family that debuted with the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India in March last year.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 10 on Weibo. Instead of giving away details of the phone directly, Weibing has posted an image of the Redmi Note 9 4G asking users about their expectations with the Redmi Note 10.

The Redmi Note 10 is speculated to launch in India alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro in February. Both phones will be priced aggressively, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The Redmi Note 10 in the series is tipped to come in Gray, Green, and White colour options.

Although Xiaomi hasn't provided any specifics about the phone yet, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G purportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) earlier this month. The phone is also said to have surfaced on the US

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number M2101K6G. It has also reportedly appeared on the websites of other regulatory bodies including the European Economic Commission (EEC), Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is rumoured to come with a 120Hz display and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. However, the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come with the Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is speculated to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well as 64GB and 128GB storage versions. The Redmi Note 10 Pro models will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and include a 5,050mAh battery, according to a recent report.

Similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro models, the Redmi Note 10 is also rumoured to have both 4G and 5G versions. The smartphone is tipped to have a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and include a 6,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 are both expected to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 price, Redmi Note 10 specifications, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi, Lu Weibing
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Launch Teased Officially After Rumours Tipping February Debut in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds Debut in India
  2. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4
  3. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
  4. Everything You Need to Know About FAU-G Before January 26 Launch
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak Tips 120Hz Display, More
  6. Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  7. Huawei Said to Be in Talks to Sell P and Mate Smartphone Sub-Brands
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
  9. Millions of Tata Sky, Croma Customer Details Were Exposed by Security Flaw
  10. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers
  2. Redmi Note 10 Launch Teased Officially After Rumours Tipping February Debut in India
  3. Sony Xperia Compact Phone Featuring 5.5-Inch Display Tipped to Launch This Year
  4. Poco X2 Starts Getting Android 11 Through MIUI 12.1 Update, Comes With January 2021 Security Patch
  5. WhatsApp Treating Indian Users Differently from Europeans Matter of Concern: Government Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Google to Open US Offices as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, Spend $150 Million on Vaccine Awareness: CEO Sundar Pichai
  7. Huawei Said to Be in Early-Stage Talks to Sell Its Premium Smartphone Sub-Brands P and Mate
  8. iPhone 12, MagSafe Accessories May Interfere With Pacemakers, Medical Implants, Cautions Apple
  9. Tata Sky, Croma Site Vulnerabilities Exposed Sensitive Customer Data of Millions of Customers; Fixed Now
  10. YouTube.com Now Available to Be Installed as a Progressive Web App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com