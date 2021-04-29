Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details

Redmi Note 10 is currently priced in India at Rs. 12,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 13:04 IST
Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details

Redmi Note 10 is available on Amazon India and Mi.com

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,499 currently
  • Redmi Note 10 comes in Aqua Green, Frost White, Shadow Black colours
  • Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 10 has received a price hike in India. The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in India last month and it includes three models — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The base model, Redmi Note 10, has received a price hike of Rs. 500, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360. The phone is available in two storage configurations in India — 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Both these storage configurations have seen an increase in price.

Redmi Note 10 price hike in India, availability

Redmi Note 10 is currently priced on Amazon and Mi.com at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. This reflects a Rs. 500 hike from its original launch price of Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 10 is available in India in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options. Amazon India is offering exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Redmi Note 10 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone includes a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
