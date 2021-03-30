Redmi Note 10 will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The smartphone is the most budget-friendly offering in the Redmi Note 10 series, and it went on sale earlier this month. The handset was launched on March 4 along with Redmi Note 10 Pro and the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and is offered in two storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 price in India, availability

Redmi Note 10 was launched at a price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options via Amazon and Mi.com. It should also be available on Mi Home stores and offline retailers.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display that offers 1,100 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Redmi Note 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

