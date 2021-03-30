Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 was launched in India on March 4.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 March 2021 10:20 IST
Redmi Note 10 can also be purchased offline

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 comes with a 5,000mAh battery
  • It sports a quad rear camera setup
  • Redmi Note 10 features a 48-megapixel main camera

Redmi Note 10 will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The smartphone is the most budget-friendly offering in the Redmi Note 10 series, and it went on sale earlier this month. The handset was launched on March 4 along with Redmi Note 10 Pro and the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It comes equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The smartphone packs a large 5,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and is offered in two storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 price in India, availability

Redmi Note 10 was launched at a price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options via Amazon and Mi.com. It should also be available on Mi Home stores and offline retailers.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display that offers 1,100 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Redmi Note 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
