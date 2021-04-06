Redmi Note 10 will go on sale once again in India today, April 6, starting 12pm (noon). The phone was launched early last month alongside Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 offers a quad rear camera setup and a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone also packs a large battery and is the cheapest in the Redmi Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10 comes in two RAM and storage configurations as well as three colour options.

Redmi Note 10 price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 will be available for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). The phone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. There are three colours to choose from — Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Mi.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on Rs. 349 plan while Amazon is offering cashback of Rs. 3,000 on Jio network with prepaid plan recharge of Rs. 349. There are no-cost EMI options for select cards on Amazon as well upon purchasing Redmi Note 10 (Review).

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

