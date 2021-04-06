Technology News
Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 April 2021 11:01 IST
Redmi Note 10 is offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 price starts at Rs. 11,999
  • The phone was launched in early March
  • Redmi Note 10 has expandable storage

Redmi Note 10 will go on sale once again in India today, April 6, starting 12pm (noon). The phone was launched early last month alongside Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 offers a quad rear camera setup and a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The phone also packs a large battery and is the cheapest in the Redmi Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10 comes in two RAM and storage configurations as well as three colour options.

Redmi Note 10 price in India, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 will be available for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com starting 12pm (noon). The phone is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. There are three colours to choose from — Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Mi.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000 on Rs. 349 plan while Amazon is offering cashback of Rs. 3,000 on Jio network with prepaid plan recharge of Rs. 349. There are no-cost EMI options for select cards on Amazon as well upon purchasing Redmi Note 10 (Review).

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 10 comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi note 10, Redmi Note 10 Price in India, Redmi Note 10 Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Illegally Fired Employees Critical of Work Conditions, US Labour Board Finds

