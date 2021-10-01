Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced in India starting at Rs. 13,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2021 10:50 IST
Redmi Note 10 Lite will go on sale on Mi.com on October 2

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite packs up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Redmi Note 10 Lite has launched quietly in India. The phone is a completely rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro launched last year. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It has a quad camera setup at the back and features a 48-megapixel main camera. It has a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes in three colour options and features a 6.67-inch hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Lite price in India, sale

The new Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset comes in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The phone will go on sale on October 2 from 12am (midnight) on Mi.com and Amazon.in. Launch offers include Rs. 1,250 instant discount on SBI credit card.

Redmi Note 10 Lite specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Lite features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reading Mode 2.0, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Lite has up to 128GB of storage.

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor packing an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.48 aperture.

Coming to its battery life, the Redmi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. The phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8m and weighs 209 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
