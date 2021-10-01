Redmi Note 10 Lite has launched quietly in India. The phone is a completely rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro launched last year. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. It has a quad camera setup at the back and features a 48-megapixel main camera. It has a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes in three colour options and features a 6.67-inch hole-punch display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Lite price in India, sale

The new Redmi Note 10 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset comes in Aurora Blue, Champagne Gold, and Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options. The phone will go on sale on October 2 from 12am (midnight) on Mi.com and Amazon.in. Launch offers include Rs. 1,250 instant discount on SBI credit card.

Redmi Note 10 Lite specifications

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Lite features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Reading Mode 2.0, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 10 Lite has up to 128GB of storage.

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor packing an ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens and an f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.48 aperture.

Coming to its battery life, the Redmi Note 10 Lite packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. The phone measures 165.75x76.68x8.8m and weighs 209 grams.

