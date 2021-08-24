Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Lite May Launch in India Soon as Rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi has separately stopped selling the vanilla Redmi Note 10 in Indonesia reportedly due to chipset shortage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2021 12:39 IST
Redmi Note 10 Lite May Launch in India Soon as Rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro may just get rebranded as Redmi Note 10 Lite

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite surfaced with model number 2109106A1I
  • It appears to have the same codename as Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10 production has reportedly been stopped in Indonesia

Redmi Note 10 Lite is tipped to launched in India soon. The new model is, however, seen as a rebadged variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro that Xiaomi brought first to the country in March last year. Separately, Xiaomi has stopped selling Redmi Note 10 in Indonesia. The company has also reportedly stopped the production of the smartphone due to chipset shortage. Redmi Note 10 was launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC earlier this year.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek tweeted on August 23 that he found some strings to suggest the development of Redmi Note 10 Lite. The phone appeared with model number 2109106A1I, where ‘I' suggests India as the targeted market. This means that Redmi Note 10 Lite is likely to launch in the Indian market soon.

However, the tipster has found that the phone is codenamed “curtana” — the same codename that was earlier associated with Redmi Note 9 Pro that came to global markets as Redmi Note 9S. This suggests that Redmi Note 10 Lite may just be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched last year, alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

 

Xiaomi has a record of using the marketing strategy of launching the same hardware with different names to generate some revenues, without making much effort at the product designing end. However, since the company has not yet confirmed any details about Redmi Note 10 Lite, it is unclear whether it would offer the phone just as a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro or with some tweaks.

In addition to the development of Redmi Note 10 Lite, Xiaomi is in the news for discontinuing the Redmi Note 10 in Indonesia. The company through its social media channels has confirmed that the smartphone was sold out in the country. It is instead recommending users to pick Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S, or Redmi Note 10 5G.

A report from CNBC Indonesia further mentioned that Xiaomi has stopped the production of the Redmi Note 10 due to chipset shortage. However, it is not clear whether the impact of the shortage is limited to one particular model or reach other Redmi phones in the coming days.

At the time of writing, Xiaomi was still spotted selling Redmi Note 10 in India — alongside other models in the Redmi Note 10 series.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi to understand whether there would be an impact of the reported chipset shortage on Redmi Note 10 in India. This report will be updated when the company responds.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
How to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

