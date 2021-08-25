Technology News
Redmi Note 10 Lite Allegedly Appeared on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected Again

Redmi Note 10 Lite may come to India as a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2021 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10 Lite is suggested to have the same codename that was earlier given to Redmi Note 9S

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite has been spotted on the IMEI database
  • Tipster Mukul Sharma found the phone with model number 2109106A1I
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite earlier suggested through a MIUI code

Redmi Note 10 Lite appeared on the IMEI database of the GSM Association on Tuesday, as per a tipster. The new development comes just a day after the Redmi phone was spotted in a MIUI code. Speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that Xiaomi launched last year, Redmi Note 10 Lite may be meant specifically for India. The phone could sit alongside the existing Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted Redmi Note 10 Lite on the IMEI database and shared a screenshot on Twitter. The screenshot indicates that although the database does not explicitly mention the name of the device, it does carry the model number 2109106A1I that is believed to be associated with the Redmi Note 10 Lite.

The model number includes the letter ‘I' to suggest India as the target market for the phone. This suggests that Redmi Note 10 Lite would soon make its way to the Indian market.

Earlier this week, the existence of Redmi Note 10 Lite was suggested by tipster Kacper Skrzypek. He found some strings in the MIUI code that indicated the Redmi Note 10 Lite name and its model number. The tipster also noticed that the code included “curtana” as the codename for the Redmi Note 10 Lite. However, the same codename was previously given to Redmi Note 9S that initially arrived in India as Redmi Note 9 Pro.

The identical codename of Redmi Note 10 Lite suggested that it could just be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, it isn't known at this moment whether Xiaomi would include any tweaks in Redmi Note 10 Lite to make it a slightly different model over last year's version.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the references about Redmi Note 10 Lite. The reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 Lite, Xiaomi, Redmi, IMEI Database
