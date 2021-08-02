Redmi Note 10 JE has launched in Japan as a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. It is exclusive to the Japanese market and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC instead of a MediaTek SoC like the Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The new model in the Redmi Note 10 series is the eighth addition after the most recent Redmi Note 10T 5G from last month. The Redmi Note 10 JE has the same design as the Redmi Note 10 5G with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup on the back.

Redmi Note 10 JE price

Pricing for the Redmi Note 10 JE has not been shared yet but it is offered in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There are two colours — Chrome Silver and Graphite Grey. The phone will go on sale in Japan starting August 13.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India in two configurations. The phone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 10 JE specifications

The single-SIM Redmi Note 10 JE runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz adaptive sync refresh rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, and 360-degree ambient light sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 10 JE packs a triple rear camera setup that is the same as Redmi Note 10 5G. It comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 10 JE include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and Infrared (IR). There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Xiaomi has packed a 4,800mAh battery in the Redmi Note 10 JE that supports 18W fast charging. The phone has an IPX8/ IP6X rating and in terms of dimensions, measures 163x76x9mm while weighing 200 grams.