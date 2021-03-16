Redmi Note 10 will go on sale for the first time in India today, March 16, via both online and offline retailers. The phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month as a budget friendly offering with impressive specifications. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 also has a large 5,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and is offered in two configurations.

Redmi Note 10 price, sale details

The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options when it goes on sale today, March 16 starting 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 10 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 1,100 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out.

For storage, the Redmi Note 10 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.