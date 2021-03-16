Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 March 2021 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 10 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 is available in three colour options
  • Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has a Super AMOLED display with up to 1,100 nits peak brightness

Redmi Note 10 will go on sale for the first time in India today, March 16, via both online and offline retailers. The phone was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this month as a budget friendly offering with impressive specifications. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 also has a large 5,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and is offered in two configurations.

Redmi Note 10 price, sale details

The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour options when it goes on sale today, March 16 starting 12pm (noon). The Redmi Note 10 will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers.

Amazon and Mi.com are offering flat Rs. 500 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 1,100 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor housed in a hole-punch cut out.

For storage, the Redmi Note 10 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, in terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.46x74.5x8.3mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Relatively slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Good display and speakers
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy software at launch time
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 price in India, Redmi Note 10 specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  3. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  4. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  6. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  7. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  8. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India on March 30, Company Teases
  9. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Reportedly Gets Android 11 Update
  10. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  2. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Final Trailer Teases a New War
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidently Listed by Polish and German Retailers Ahead of Launch
  4. Signal Beta v5.5.0 Update Brings Ability to Quickly Migrate Chats to New Phone: Report
  5. Oscars Nominations 2021: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
  6. Twitter Launches New Initiatives to Tackle Misinformation Ahead of Assembly Elections in India
  7. Oppo F15 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based ColorOS 11.1 Update: Report
  8. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India on March 30, Teased Officially
  9. Microsoft Could Reap Over $150 Million in New US Cybersecurity Spending Despite Recent Hacks
  10. Clubhouse Announces Creator First Programme to Help 20 Aspiring Creators, Adds Invitation via Phone Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com