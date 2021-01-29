Redmi Note 10 has allegedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that it may launch in the Indian market in the near future. A Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K7AI was spotted on BIS website, that is believed to be Redmi Note 10. The smartphone has been in the news for some time now and it has previously been spotted on the US FCC website. Redmi Note 10 is expected to launch in India in February. However, Xiaomi has not shared an exact date.

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K7AI, believed to be Redmi Note 10, was spotted on BIS certification website by 91Mobiles. This indicates that the phone will be launched in India as well. While the company has not shared a release date for the phone, Redmi Note 10 is expected to arrive in the country next month.

Recently, the rumoured Redmi Note 10 received FCC certification with model number M2101K7AG. Considering the ‘G' at the end, it could be the global variant. It may run MIUI 12, based on Android 11, and come with dual-band Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE support.

Previous reports have suggested that Redmi Note 10 could come with a 6.53-inch display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 is also expected to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage configurations.

Earlier this month, the rumoured Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G allegedly received BIS certification and at the time, it was suggested that the phone will launch in India in the first quarter of this year. There could be a 5G variant as well as a 4G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro, both of which could launch in the Indian market. Redmi Note 10 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

