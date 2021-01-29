Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Redmi Note 10 could come with a 6.53-inch display and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 January 2021 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch

Redmi Note 10 Indian variant may have model number M2101K7AI

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 may come with dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Redmi Note 10 is expected to launch in February
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro may have 4G and 5G variants

Redmi Note 10 has allegedly received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that it may launch in the Indian market in the near future. A Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K7AI was spotted on BIS website, that is believed to be Redmi Note 10. The smartphone has been in the news for some time now and it has previously been spotted on the US FCC website. Redmi Note 10 is expected to launch in India in February. However, Xiaomi has not shared an exact date.

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K7AI, believed to be Redmi Note 10, was spotted on BIS certification website by 91Mobiles. This indicates that the phone will be launched in India as well. While the company has not shared a release date for the phone, Redmi Note 10 is expected to arrive in the country next month.

Recently, the rumoured Redmi Note 10 received FCC certification with model number M2101K7AG. Considering the ‘G' at the end, it could be the global variant. It may run MIUI 12, based on Android 11, and come with dual-band Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE support.

Previous reports have suggested that Redmi Note 10 could come with a 6.53-inch display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 10 is also expected to come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage configurations.

Earlier this month, the rumoured Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G allegedly received BIS certification and at the time, it was suggested that the phone will launch in India in the first quarter of this year. There could be a 5G variant as well as a 4G variant of Redmi Note 10 Pro, both of which could launch in the Indian market. Redmi Note 10 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC and backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Unveils Mi Air Charge Wireless Charging Technology to Fuel Up Devices Over the Air

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  2. FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play With Over 5 Million Downloads
  3. Xiaomi, More Chinese Vendors Grab 77 Percent of Shipments in India in 2020
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  5. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
  8. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  9. Sony Xperia Pro Launched, Can Double as a 4K Camera Monitor
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Allegedly Receives Bureau of Indian Standards Certification, Hints at Imminent India Launch
  2. Xiaomi Unveils Mi Air Charge Wireless Charging Technology to Fuel Up Devices Over the Air
  3. Walmart Plans Big Push to Challenge Amazon on Advertising, Shares Shopper Data With Brands
  4. Apple Leads Global Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2020 Due to High iPhone 12 Series Demand: Counterpoint
  5. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter Asked by EU to Extend Fake News Watch With COVID-19 in Focus
  6. Google Search Bombards Australian Users as PR Campaign Intensifies Against News Payment Rule
  7. Airtel Added 4.3 Million Mobile Subscribers in November 2020, Beating Jio for Fourth Consecutive Month: TRAI
  8. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Calls for Regulating Social Media Companies
  9. Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Four Content Takedowns in First Ruling
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Design Details Tipped by Leaked Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com