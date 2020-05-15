Redmi 5G Phone With Octa-Core Chipset, OLED Display Spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi phones under the Redmi brand that are yet to be officially launched have been popping up in various listings online. The latest phone to be listed on China's regulatory body TENAA's website comes with model number M2004J7AC. An earlier report suggested that this phone may be the Redmi Note 10 but as of now, there is no confirmation on the name so take this with a pinch of salt. The TENAA listing highlights some key specifications of the phone with model number M2004J7AC.

First spotted by Gizmochina, the TENAA listing shows the Redmi phone with model number M2004J7AC has 5G support. It runs Android 10 and is listed with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. The name of the processor has not been mentioned but the listing does state that it is an octa-core chipset with a CPU frequency of 2.6GHz, which, the Gizmochina report claims to be the Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 800+ chipset. The three RAM options mentioned include 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB while the three storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It is expected to come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB variants. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB), as per the listing.

In terms of cameras, the phone with M2004J7AC model number has been listed with four sensors on the back that can also be seen in the back-panel image. The primary camera on the back is expected to have a 48-megapixel shooter and the single front camera is expected to be a 16-megapixel shooter. From the image, we can make out that the selfie camera is housed in a notch. The volume buttons and the power button can be seen on the right side of the phone. The battery capacity is listed at 4,420mAh and the phone is said to measure 164.15x75.75x8.99mm and weigh 206 grams. The TENAA listing also mentions the colour options that include blue, black, green, pink, red, silver, and white.

Notably, a phone with the model number M2004J7AC was earlier spotted on 3C certification website, alongside another phone with model number M2004J7BC. These phones are believed to be the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.