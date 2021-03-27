Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests

Redmi Note 10 5G may soon launch in Xiaomi's home country China. A phone, believed to be the Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched globally earlier this month, has been spotted on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website by a known tipster. The phone is expected to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It seems to have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 10 5G global variant.

According to the post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, a Redmi phone has been spotted on TENAA website with some images and specifications. While we were unable to verify the TENAA listing, the tipster claimed this Redmi 5G phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate that has a hole-punch cutout placed at the top-centre. The phone is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

These are pretty much the same specifications as the Redmi Note 10 5G's global variant that launched earlier this month. From the specifications shared by the tipster, the only difference is support for 22.5W fast charging since the global variant launched with 18W fast charging. If the Redmi 5G phone listed on TENAA turns out to be the Redmi Note 10 5G, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and have 5G dual-SIM support.

The images shared by the tipster show a design that looks just like the Redmi Note 10 5G with triple rear cameras that may include a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

As of yet, Xiaomi has not officially shared any information on the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 10.

