Technology News
loading

Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests

Redmi Note 10 5G launched alongside the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10S earlier this month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 March 2021 17:49 IST
Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Redmi Note 10 5G launched globally with four colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10 5G may get a Chinese variant soon
  • The phone has been tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi Note 10 5G China variant may have faster 22.5W charging support

Redmi Note 10 5G may soon launch in Xiaomi's home country China. A phone, believed to be the Redmi Note 10 5G that was launched globally earlier this month, has been spotted on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website by a known tipster. The phone is expected to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. It seems to have the same specifications as the Redmi Note 10 5G global variant.

According to the post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo, a Redmi phone has been spotted on TENAA website with some images and specifications. While we were unable to verify the TENAA listing, the tipster claimed this Redmi 5G phone will come with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate that has a hole-punch cutout placed at the top-centre. The phone is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

These are pretty much the same specifications as the Redmi Note 10 5G's global variant that launched earlier this month. From the specifications shared by the tipster, the only difference is support for 22.5W fast charging since the global variant launched with 18W fast charging. If the Redmi 5G phone listed on TENAA turns out to be the Redmi Note 10 5G, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and have 5G dual-SIM support.

The images shared by the tipster show a design that looks just like the Redmi Note 10 5G with triple rear cameras that may include a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

As of yet, Xiaomi has not officially shared any information on the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 10.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G Specifications, Redmi Note 10 5G Global Variant, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco F3 Teardown Video Shows LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Vibration Motor, and Other Internals

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Moto G100, Moto G50 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile Tipped to Get Revamped Miramar Map, Karakin Map Rotation
  4. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Lite Launched as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall’s Factory
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 5G May Soon Launch in China, Alleged TENAA Listing Suggests
  2. Poco F3 Teardown Video Shows LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, Vibration Motor, and Other Internals
  3. Facebook Says Services Restricted in Bangladesh Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Visit
  4. Mi 11 Ultra Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows 12GB RAM and Android 11 Ahead of March 29 Launch
  5. Mi Smart Band 6 to Be Launched Globally on March 29, Xiaomi Announces
  6. The Suicide Squad Trailer Sets Up Another Goofy, Action-Packed Superhero Caper
  7. Facebook Freezes Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro's Page Over COVID-19 Misinformation
  8. Tesla's Chinese Rival Nio Temporarily Halts Electric Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage
  9. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shrugs Off Concerns Over Instagram Use for Kids During Congress Hearing
  10. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Called Out for Trolling US Congress During Misinformation Hearing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com