Redmi Note 10 4G (not the official name) specifications have been tipped once again, this time through a TENAA listing and a Weibo post by a known tipster. A Xiaomi phone with model number M2010J19SC was spotted on TENAA. It is believed to be the purported Redmi Note 10 4G as the same model number was also spotted in a 3C listing late last month. The phone is expected to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Xiaomi is expected to announce three new phones, two of which could be Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 10 4G specifications (expected)

As per the TENAA listing, the Xiaomi phone with model number M2010J19SC features a 6.53-inch display and measures 162.29x77.24x9.6mm. Since the model number is the same as spotted earlier on China's 3C certification site, it can be speculated that the upcoming phone could be Redmi Note 10 4G. It is expected to come with dual-SIM support and a 6,000mAh battery. That's all the information available in the TENAA listing, which was first spotted by Gizmochina.

Known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared on Weibo some additional information about the rumoured Redmi Note 10 4G. The tipster claims the same screen size as the TENAA listing and adds that it will have a LCD display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. At the front, the smartphone is expected to carry an 8-megapixel selfie snapper while the triple rear camera setup could comprise a 48-megapixel primary sensor. While the name of the processor powering the rumoured Redmi Note 10 4G is unknown, the tipster states it will be an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The battery capacity is again claimed to be 6,000mAh, with support for 22.5W fast charging. The tipster also states that the phone will weigh 198 grams.

The charging speed was also tipped by the 3C listing from late October that carried the same model number and mentioned that it is a Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi is expected to announce two Redmi Note 9 series phones with 5G support and it was recently tipped that Redmi Note 9 5G or Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition will be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,200). Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 9 High Edition may be priced at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 16,800).

